In 2024, I catalogued all preview, investigative, and research files into one central location so Captain K’s Corner readers could easily access my content instead of having to hunt me down with questions like, “Where’s Minnesota?” Likewise, this article will be continuously updated with links to individual pieces. Be sure to bookmark it as a quick reference point.

It will contain my new ten-point forecasts for the most important races, including leaner/decisive House seats and key U.S. Senate races. On September 25, I released the first of this series, profiling the U.S. House race for Alaska’s At-Large seat. With the map now set and ballots out for “election season,” I will continue releasing estimates. For some seats, I will be waiting for several weeks to analyze relevant early/mail data.

Last election cycle, and the cycle before that, thousands of new subscribers found my newsletter. The vast majority of them have stayed around. For free subscribers, here is a link to a discount for a year-long subscription, with the offer expiring October 15:

2026 Election Special

If you want to read the full profiles for each race, you’ll need to be a paid subscriber. As much as I’d love to provide everything for free as a hobby, this work is serious and a full-time endeavor.

Links to completed forecasts below:

U.S. House

AK-At Large

Seth Keshel, MBA, a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran, is the author of The American War on Election Corruption. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.