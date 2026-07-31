Having a long memory can be both a blessing and a curse. It makes it hard to let go of bad times when it’s working against you, but it can be very useful when you want to make comparisons to things from the past. Like this time I suggested Tulsi Gabbard would eventually become a Republican once she ditched the Democrat Party:

Tulsi Gabbard, the Republican? Capt. Seth Keshel · October 14, 2022 In case you missed the news, Tulsi Gabbard is no longer a member of the formal Army of Darkness, the Democrat Party. The former U.S. congresswoman from Hawaii, who is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, has long been hated by rank-and-file Democrats, just as most conservative Republicans revile Lisa Murkowski, or the soon-to-be former S… Read full story

I got a lot of comments on social media suggesting I was out of my mind, highlighting her previous comments and political priorities. Then, almost exactly two years later to the day, ta-dah!

Not only did Gabbard switch parties, she became one of the best and most well-liked MAGA voices of the Trump era and the first Trump 47 Director of National Intelligence. I believe she will be back in the saddle somewhere important once she has her personal tribulations behind her.

Likewise, a lot has changed in the political universe since John Fetterman was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2022. He quickly came to blows with the Democrat establishment over a variety of issues and had enough political sense not to pretend Trump wasn’t well-liked in his home state of Pennsylvania. We will soon find out if his back-handed praise of the President was heartfelt or a matter of political survival.

I’ve been after Fetterman for a while to find his way out from under the dark cloud he has carried his standard beneath:

Senator Fetterman, Get Off the Fence Capt. Seth Keshel · June 16, 2025 My open challenges are popular because they strike a nerve with those who read Captain K’s Corner and address pressing issues. I enjoy putting people on the spot to have to answer for obvious inconsistencies, hypocritical positions, or failures to hold those within their communities accountable. In the words of Gunnery Sergeant Hartman, of Read full story

In another article, I wrote about how Fetterman clearly knows the sentiment of voters in Pennsylvania:

Clear Reasons for the Democrat Shutdown:

Gin up base anger for November 4, 2025, elections. Use huge margins, partly generated from off-year election dynamics, to use as an albatross around GOP necks. Pressure GOP to settle shutdown on Democrat terms; given their lack of any political power in the federal government, they were looking for all the leverage they could get.

John Fetterman knew all of this and knew exactly what type of boomerang effect was likely to occur if and only if Senate Republicans held firm and were willing to keep government shut down.

Now, I am confident Senator Fetterman is on the verge of becoming a Republican:

Top 3 Tells Fetterman Will Switch to GOP