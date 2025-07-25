Let it be known, this is not a prediction. I do not deal in hopium (although I do deal in optimism), and I realize many reading this are skeptical there will ever be any real accountability for those who have betrayed the nation, held themselves above the law, and continue to get away with anything and everything.

In fact, while most sources and standard word of mouth confirm the Trump administration is extremely popular with the Republican base, secondary base voters, such as independent “Trump only” voters or young (first or second time) voters, have cited lack of high-profile arrests and prosecutions as reasons to cool their support for the administration, no matter how early it still is in the term.

That may be about to change.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard launched the Epstein mess into the memory hole last week when she officially released a report dubbed, “New Evidence of Obama Administration Conspiracy to Subvert President Trump’s 2016 Victory and Presidency.” Tons of information has followed this week, and with it, a level of realization that significant time and effort has gone into honing the priorities of the DNI and perhaps even the DOJ, who received Gabbard’s criminal referral to prosecute Barack Obama and associates for a broad “treasonous conspiracy.”

As a lover of history, I’d like to remind readers that in 1801, John Adams handed over the Presidency to Thomas Jefferson, who had defeated him in the 1800 election, marking the American tradition of one outgoing faction peacefully handing over power to its ideological opponent. This had been the standard for over two centuries until the disgusting Obama regime got busy with the schemes Gabbard has detailed in her many releases, and things astute researchers have been aware of for years.

Arresting Presidents is something Americans, owed to the historical account above, don’t care for. It is third-world regimes that weaponize government to prosecute their political opponents, so if Obama is indicted and taken into custody, you’re not looking at just another Tuesday. There are at least three major considerations that will come with an indictment of someone who, not even two decades ago, hoodwinked over 69 million Americans into believing in a stripe of hope and change that had no basis in reality before going on to reawaken racial grievance in a country that had long since turned the page.

Without further ado:

I. Gabbard Lionized as American Icon

As Captain K’s Corner readers understand, I am not highly regarded as a “plan truster,” although I do not express negativity toward those who spend their time connecting dots and reading tea leaves. I believe the writer using the pseudonym Clandestine has this situation right on the money:

If Obama, and other high-profile individuals, ever were to be arrested, this is EXACTLY how I envisioned it would play out. The public MUST be briefed on WHY it is these people are being arrested BEFORE the arresting, and it’s a matter of NATSEC. The public MUST be ready to accept arrests, otherwise it could cause widespread chaos. The media would claim Trump is a dictator, and it could lead to public uprisings, nationwide riots, mass civilian casualties, collective psychological anguish, etc. But if the public are SHOWN that Obama and his cabal were engaged in treasonous acts, BEFORE they are arrested, the public will be more willing to accept it, without sparking widespread chaos.

Again, if, if, if, if the head of the conspiracy were to face justice and national exposure, then what is happening with the DNI, and by extension the DOJ, would be exactly the logical steps to take. Most Americans were willing to verbalize their disapproval of the political actions of the Obama regime, while stopping short of assessing the patriotism, motives, and core ideology of rage pertaining to the 44th President, who got his third term with a puppet administration separating the two Trump terms.

I have long had a strangely positive suspicion about Gabbard’s potential, dating back to her ceremonial destruction of Kamala Harris’s 2020 campaign on a debate stage. I wrote about her switch to Republican in this newsletter in 2022, which received mixed reactions from readers.

Tulsi Gabbard, the Republican? Capt. Seth Keshel · October 14, 2022 In case you missed the news, Tulsi Gabbard is no longer a member of the formal Army of Darkness, the Democrat Party. The former U.S. congresswoman from Hawaii, who is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, has long been hated by rank-and-file Democrats, just as most conservative Republicans revile Lisa Murkowski, or the soon-to-be former S… Read full story

Gabbard is a post-9/11 veteran and firmly against the military industrial complex, which led to her fall from what little favor she had from the establishment. She’s also a privacy hawk, which all Americans could celebrate, and from the looks of it, couldn’t care less about ideology. For someone who isn’t an institutionally approved conservative, I love the irony of it being her who exposed that Hillary Clinton was higher than a kite in her failed 2016 campaign. A word of advice – don’t ever call Gabbard a Russian asset and expect to get away with it with your ego intact.