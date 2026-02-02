I will be the first to admit that I was not overly excited when I heard about the Safeguard American Voting Eligibility (SAVE) Act. This is because it has to do primarily with preventing non-citizens from voting, which I don’t believe is a major problem - at least at face value. There are always examples of that happening, and if you follow the work of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, you’ll see he nails illegal aliens for voting from time to time.

In a nation with more than 150 million votes in presidential elections, the votes of illegals are drops in the bucket. I don’t believe they are voting in significant numbers, but thanks to my research into Automatic Voter Registration and the nature of no-excuse (or even worse, Universal) mail-in voting, I believe illegal aliens and non-citizens are being voted for. 99% of illegal aliens are too worried about getting caught and deported to actually show up in person to vote, but in state after state, ineligible entries are added at a rate far surpassing our own ability to get them off.

Now that momentum is picking up steam to pass the SAVE Act in Congress, I’ve dug a bit deeper into what it actually does, and I feel much more optimistic that a one-two punch could potentially end the crisis of voter registration corruption and give us a sustainable path back to free and fair elections.

Before I give you the hidden highlights and insight into why I’m excited about it, do some research and read this official summary:

The key points?

“…the bill prohibits states from accepting and processing an application to register to vote in a federal election unless the applicant presents documentary proof of U.S. citizenship.”

The bill prohibits registration of a voter unless this proof is presented “at the time” of registration (important)

There are other good things in there, like the requirement to remove illegals, but they’re already not allowed to be registered and that hasn’t stopped Secretaries of State from ignoring that issue nationwide. Any way you cut it, all the right people are whining:

Here is the National Council of Jewish Women whining about the horrifying possibility that would-be voters would have to leave home once in their lifetimes to register in person:

Unfortunately, some policymakers want to misuse disinformation about our elections and conspiracies about noncitizen voting to block access to the ballot for millions of Americans.

The Campaign Legal Center is also up in arms, expressing their grief at the risk of Democrat election fraud being disrupted by common-sense legislation anyone with a brain would support:

When registering to vote, Americans are already required to verify their eligibility. The SAVE Act imposes unnecessary barriers to the registration process, requiring voters to provide documentation that many don’t have.

Oh, you mean you pinky swear this person (dead or alive) you’re sending in a registration form is a citizen? Works for me!

This is why the SAVE Act is brilliant:

Three Democrat Registration Fraud Items Dying with the SAVE Act

I. Automatic Voter Registration (AVR)

It wouldn’t completely cripple it, as some loopholes exist in which some people could be automatically registered when interacting with a government agency in person, but any transaction taking place online with the DMV, or with another office eligible to register people to vote, wouldn’t present an opportunity to show proof of citizenship and therefore couldn’t result in a new registration. In case you’ve been living under a rock, Automatic Voter Registration is the single biggest tell that a state is a blue state (or red if it has no AVR):