As many of you know, Post Hill Press is publishing my book, The American War on Election Corruption, in March. It is a time-sensitive work, and since I’ve already submitted the manuscript for editing and the publication process, I am sleeping with one eye open waiting for any big executive orders or news that will compel me to make last-minute changes, if allowed. I will propose a cover resembling the one below, created by my precinct mapper, Jeff Pedigo:

It features a cartoon of William “Boss” Tweed, created by Thomas Nast, edited to show blue and red smoke joining together to show the familiar 2020 “F-curve” that vaulted Joe Biden over Donald Trump. Nast was a famous cartoonist who mocked Tweed so relentlessly, it resulted in the downfall of the man I would argue is the founding father of election fraud in the United States.

The purpose of this book is to tell the inside story about my journey from veteran-turned-salesman-turned-watchman on the wall and the level of insight I’ve gained pushing back against election corruption nationwide. To echo the Apostle John - if I were to write the story of every single patriot, there wouldn’t be enough space to hold all the books that would need to be written; in short, summarizing such a broad movement in 70,000 words was a real challenge.

You’ll get the unfiltered version of me through a lens capturing the depth of struggle and the soaring heights of victory, with the most convincing points for understanding the seriousness of the election corruption issue and the clearest path forward out of this mess:

“‘Captain K’ cuts through confusion to offer the clearest roadmap for restoring faith in our elections.” Kari Lake

