Captain K’s Note: Holly Kesler is one of the most dedicated election integrity activists in the United States, and a key leader in the fight to right the ship in Georgia - a state Republican can’t stand to lose and remain nationally viable as a party.

In thinking of the best way to dissect yesterday’s FBI raid on Fulton County’s election headquarters, the best option I could think of was the perspective of someone who has been closer to the fire than anyone else for the last four years. Please enjoy today’s read and subscribe to Holly’s newsletter here:

Yesterday, January 28, 2026, marked a moment that felt like stepping into an alternate reality for those of us who’ve been knee-deep in the trenches of election integrity in Georgia. The FBI, under the direction of the Department of Justice, executed a search warrant at Fulton County’s Elections Hub and Operations Center in Union City. Agents descended on the facility, seizing hundreds of boxes containing original ballots, tabulator tapes, voter rolls, and other records from the 2020 presidential election. It was an unprecedented move, one that has sent shockwaves through the political landscape and reignited debates over what really happened in Georgia six years ago.

For context, this raid isn’t coming out of nowhere. It’s tied directly to ongoing investigations into alleged voter fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election—claims that have been dismissed by some as baseless conspiracy theories but pursued relentlessly by others, including President Donald Trump, who has long maintained that the election was stolen from him in key states like Georgia.

Fulton County, home to Atlanta and a Democratic stronghold, has been ground zero for these controversies. Back in 2020, the county faced scrutiny over everything from ballot handling at State Farm Arena to chain-of-custody issues and reported double-counting. Despite multiple audits and recounts affirming Joe Biden’s narrow victory in the state, questions lingered, fueled by affidavits, video footage, and whistleblower accounts.

Key Takeaways: What You Need to Know About the Raid

The warrant specifically targeted: