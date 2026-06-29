In my “Ten Bold Predictions for 2026,” released on January 1, it wasn’t all rainbows and butterflies. I had this to say about birthright citizenship, which will be addressed by the Supreme Court any day now:

Ten Bold Predictions for 2026 Capt. Seth Keshel · Jan 1 One of these years, I’m going to botch my predictions in grand fashion. It didn’t happen in 2023, when I first started making them, or in 2024, or even in 2025, when I nailed 6 of 10 with direct hits, got 2 more partial hits, and only whiffed on 2. Read full story

VI. The Supreme Court Will Screw Us on Birthright Citizenship

The lasting legacy of all the illegal aliens exploiting the United States will forever be the anchor babies born here. More than a quarter-million “United States citizens” are born to illegal alien mothers every year, and thanks to the shrinking world and birth tourism, come from all nations in the world and have a far different view growing up of what it means to be American than those born to actual citizens do. One of President Trump’s first actions back in the saddle was to cut an Executive Order ending birthright citizenship. Naturally, immigration special interest groups sued, and now the U.S. Supreme Court is set to take up the case.

The global agenda to topple the United States relies heavily on the exploitation of birthright citizenship, which has been abused at the expense of the most generous country to ever exist. Those hellbent on wresting power from the American people will do everything possible to ensure this stays, including pressuring the two Republican-appointed justices I think most likely to get weak on the issue - John Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett. I predict the Supreme Court upholds birthright citizenship 6-3 or 5-4. If Justice Barrett, who is excruciatingly unpredictable, defies my expectations, I will place a mural of her in my office. This is the prediction I hope to be wrong on more than any other.

With a batch of decisions released today, still no news on birthright citizenship. However, everyone was excited to hear about Watson v. Republican National Committee, including yours truly last night:

I had every reason to be excited about this decision, which had the potential to quash the scam that is the counting of “late-arriving” mail-in ballots. After all, look at what all six Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices had to say in the spring about the sanctity of this thing called Election Day: