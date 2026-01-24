Author‘s Note: The American War on Election Corruption has been accepted and is in the final stages of publication. Here are some of my most prominent backers who came forward to endorse the book!

Acclaim for Seth Keshel and The American War on Election Corruption

“‘Captain K’ cuts through confusion to offer the clearest roadmap for restoring faith in our elections.”

Kari Lake

-

“The American War on Election Corruption has the receipts to show why Keshel nailed it in 2024 with models built on data.”

Sean Spicer

-

“One of the brightest minds in the fight for election integrity.”

Eli Crane

-

“I’ve learned some of my most significant things about election fraud from this man.”

Lara Logan

-

“Seth Keshel is a walking encyclopedia when it comes to deciphering all the so-called irregularities in our extant electoral system.”

Jason Lewis

-

“Seth gave me my first glimpse into analytics and its usefulness in baseball twenty years ago, and I am equally confident his work and The American War on Election Corruption will pay dividends for our future.”

Coach Stuart Lake

-

“The only person in America that I trust when it comes to the methods, systems, and processes of US elections.”

Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michael Flynn

-

“No one knows the voter registration data, and what it means for elections, like Seth Keshel.”

Larry Schweikart

I am thrilled about the release of my first book, set to be published March 5. As the time approaches, I will ensure you have all available information To purchase it. It will be published primarily in trade paperback, with a hardcover option available; I will be recording audio next week for the Audible version, and an e-book will also be available. Contact kesler.holly@gmail.com to schedule a book tour stop!

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.