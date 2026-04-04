Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

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LetUsHavePeace's avatar
LetUsHavePeace
1d

Do you track the Independent registrations as well?

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1 reply by Capt. Seth Keshel
Vito Andolini's avatar
Vito Andolini
13h

🇺🇸

I find it shocking that half the country (or half of the ballots) still enthusiastically stands behind the Party of Marxist-Leninism & Fascism.

The Democrat Party hates white people, traditional family structure, free markets, free speech, a balanced budget, & our own energy industry.

And that's just for starters. They are on record in support of mutilating the genitals of children and will bring the country to it's knees to protect illegal alien murderers and rapists.

I don't understand my friends and family that still go to mass & get enraged & triggered at any mention of these facts? Perhaps liberalism truly is a mental disease & half the country is infected?

And The Democrat Party hates Christianity too. Happy Easter?

✝️

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