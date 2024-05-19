Yesterday, I spoke at an event in Sun City West, Arizona, with several local, countywide, and statewide candidates in attendance, including Kari Lake, who is running for U.S. Senate. This event was also attended by the district’s federal representative, Debbie Lesko, who is running for the notorious Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and was led off by my eight-year-old son, Eli, leading the Pledge of Allegiance.

I was slated to speak for anywhere from 30 to 60 minutes and told the crowd of roughly 400 attendees that would be the case, and my wind down would begin as soon as I saw Lake and her entourage arrive in my peripheral view. They were cutting clear across the metro from Fountain Hills, and it turned out I got the full allotment of time to sling more “red pills” about the pathetic condition of the Grand Canyon State’s elections. Even Representative Lesko was aghast and snapping photos of the slides as they ticked by.

As Lake was speaking and answering a few handwritten questions from the audience, I was handed a stack of questions pertaining to elections, to be answered after Kari wrapped things up. As fate would have it, we ran out of time and the crowd self-dismissed before I had a chance to answer these questions. Most of the questions handed to me went something like this:

What can be done to prevent illegals from voting?

This has also been a hot topic online, so I think a good use of this article will be to address the prospect and likelihood of illegal aliens and non-citizens voting. These are my three key takeaways: