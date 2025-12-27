One of my favorite statesmanship quotes is from our second president and one of the most well-known founders, John Adams:

I must study politics and war that my sons may have liberty to study mathematics and philosophy. My sons ought to study mathematics and philosophy, geography, natural history, naval architecture, navigation, commerce, and agriculture, in order to give their children a right to study painting, poetry, music, architecture, statuary, tapestry, and porcelain.

Another favorite Adams quote of mine, and a real banger - written to his wife:

Posterity! You will never know, how much it cost the present Generation, to preserve your Freedom! I hope you will make a good Use of it. If you do not, I shall repent in Heaven, that I ever took half the Pains to preserve it.

The serious undertone of his words reveals the mood of his day - serious, unflinching, and no turning back. They do not reflect enjoyment, excitement, or sport.

Likewise, Rachel and I are growing to hate politics. We consider it our duty as freedom-loving patriots raising freedom-loving children to endure and work toward a freer future. Therefore, I shall remain a watchman on the wall until a time is evident that I am no longer useful.

One of the things that has worn on me has been how we have lost our sense of humanity. On the Christian right, there is more judgment than is to be found in many segments of the left. The demented theories about human beings and speculation over how people should be grieving is enough to prove that. On the left, prominent Democrats know good and well referring to their political opponents as fascists and Nazis is a dog whistle calling their increasingly deranged base to violence.

I have struggled in my own right to set aside my resentment over political malfeasance committed by many in our own ranks. Lisa Murkowski is a prime example of someone who is clearly working on behalf of someone (or something) other than her constituents, whom she mocks relentlessly as she votes against their interests. There have been others of all political stripes. One name that was deliberately difficult, going as far to vote to convict President Trump over the January 6 entrapment scheme, is former Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse.

Earlier this week, just before Christmas, Sasse announced his terminal pancreatic cancer diagnosis. That announcement punched through every bit of animosity I had stored away over his political career because it reminded me of my own experience dealing with that awful disease. It is one of the worst fates that can befall a man.

In March 2010, after a bout of ill health, my Dad called to tell me he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. I was an Army First Lieutenant preparing to deploy to Afghanistan in June, just ahead of the “troop surge” that summer. My commander approved me to take frequent four-day passes over weekends to visit home because with a shortage of intelligence officers in the brigade, I’d be saying goodbye to him forever once I boarded the plane to travel to my place of duty.

Dad was on the strong side of 6’2” and somewhat slender, maybe 180 pounds in his healthier prime. He was already down under 150 pounds at the end of April, and when he finally died in September, under 120.

He served proudly in Vietnam, three tours. Infantry. He saw the worst of the worst, and he was haunted by his memories for the four decades he lived after his final return. His kids learned of his experiences the hard way, and some mornings he would tell me and my friends he was going out to get a pack of smokes before spending all day drinking at the American Legion. I spent most of the 25 years we shared together seeking his approval and only found it, unconditionally, once I took the oath of office myself. He, on the other hand, found faith in the Savior as he was dying and in time, as my own life fell apart, I understood him and his heart all the better.

Now when I visit him, I feel a presence so strong that reminds me that the good people who love this country will win the fight to restore our Republic if we have the courage, heart, integrity, and good moral character to see our mission through.

I have to go see him in Arlington, where he rests among heroes on hallowed ground, beneath the acres of peaceful trees and spacious skies across the Potomac River from our nation’s capital. Not a day goes by when I don’t remember him, and Senator Sasse’s announcement drummed up memories and emotions I had pushed away.

I wanted to be there with Dad at the end of his life. Instead, I was in Regional Command-West, Afghanistan, in the shadow of the Iranian border doing exactly what he was doing at my age - fighting in an unwinnable war waged for dubious purposes. Even though we’d never see each other again once we said our goodbyes in May, from his pen came the most amazing words I’ve ever known and share frequently with those who know the story of my Dad and what he meant to me:

I don’t want commenters to pile on about Sasse’s time in the Senate. His diagnosis is a tragedy for his family, and having stared down the dark hallway of pancreatic cancer with someone I miss dearly, the coming months are nothing short of daunting. I was deeply struck my these memories of mine and felt a reminder, or fatherly nudge, to remember that mission:

There remain 24 hours in each day and they are constant as are the moon’s pull upon the ocean tides. Your attitude impacts those you love by encouraging and reinforcing that which they believe or conversely, if it is poor, calling into questions the validity of that which they believe. Remember always Son, love knows no time zones. Across these time zones Dad sends you his love and his hope that your heart and mind be refreshed in our love and our prayers.

Sasse is right that we are all born with a death sentence. That ticking clock offers us finite time to fulfill our missions and God-given purpose. Negative energy, toxic people, and unfulfilling pastimes should not dominate our hearts and minds. Leading others in ways that are true and honorable are the most important things, and I didn’t expect a sad announcement from a political opponent to stir up such an urge to revisit the mission charter.

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.