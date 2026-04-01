Announcement: Americans are distributing copies of my new bestseller, The American War on Election Corruption, to their state legislators and top officials. If you’d like to do likewise for your state or local leadership, please contact me at skeshel@protonmail.com.

Purchase Book

It is difficult for me to convey in writing how much it disgusts me to watch people who spend all day trying to look sophisticated do everything imaginable to pretend the most worthless politicians in this country don’t continue to get elected thanks to lax election laws that allow for all sorts of cheating to persist indefinitely.

The biggest cheat, as we know, is always from mail-in balloting. That’s not me talking - those are the world’s laws on display. The vast majority of European nations ban the practice, with a few allowing postal voting only for overseas citizens; major nations like Russia, Japan, Mexico, and Israel also forbid mail-in voting, and for good reasons. Go engage with Grok, and even artificial intelligence will tell you mail-in balloting has historically been linked with security issues and straight-up cheating.

Yesterday, President Trump unveiled a new executive order, “Ensuring Citizenship Verification and Integrity in Federal Elections.” It is a simple and direct order that doesn’t take long to read, but trust me, I can read everything I need to know about the strength of the order based on what the biggest villains in America have to say about it.

Let’s break down the seven sections of the order in layman’s terms:

SECTION 1 - Purpose and Policy

This section lays out the federal government’s duty to ensure all federal laws are followed (namely that only citizens are voting - or being voted “for” - in our elections), and also that Americans must have confidence in our election outcomes. Specifically, the Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration are named as having a role to play in verifying voter eligibility.

From the order:

Secure ballot envelope identifiers provide a reliable, auditable mechanism to enforce Federal law without unduly burdening or infringing on the rights of eligible voters. Unique ballot envelope identifiers, such as bar codes, enable confirmation that only citizens receive and cast ballots, reducing the risk of fraud and protecting the integrity of Federal elections.

“United States Mail” is mentioned specifically. Guess who runs that organization, which has been forced by states running corrupt elections to disenfranchise lawful votes? That’s right, the federal government, who is now going to fix what is broken.

SECTION 2 - Establishment and Transmission of State Citizenship Lists and Prioritization of Investigations and Prosecutions Related to Election Fraud

The adults - namely the Secretary of Homeland Security, the Director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and the Commissioner of the Social Security Administration - are going to compile their own list of eligible voters to hand over to the chief elections official of each state. From the looks of things, with these officials screaming bloody murder, it would appear the Feds’ lists and state lists will look markedly different. Rachel and I caught Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cazares-Kelly’s staff casing the change of address database to steal votes in 2024: