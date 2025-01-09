Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

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Keith Preston's avatar
Keith Preston
Jan 9, 2025

Seth, what has to happen to change census policy so that it only counts citizens?

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Tom Rothwell's avatar
Tom Rothwell
Jan 10, 2025

Seth, outstanding analysis, again. I never paid any attention to the numbers behind the results but now it’s clear how corruption has taken a deep hold on what used to be a cool place to visit. Those who have committed to taking on democrats have a challenge!

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