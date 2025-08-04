Avid readers usually love irony. Whether in literature or in real life, irony is one of those things you just shake your head at, and often in disbelief when related to stuff you just can’t make up if you tried.

Take a bow, Ken Martin. Martin is the chairman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), and last week, he went on “The Issue Is” to explain the state of the 2026 midterms. From Breitbart:

During an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of “The Issue Is,” DNC Chair Ken Martin said that “Americans have buyer’s remorse”, Republicans are “on the wrong side of the issues”, and the GOP will for sure lose the 2026 midterms if things continue going the way they are with public opinion, “so, the only thing they can do, of course, is rig the system, is to cheat, to do a mid-cycle redistricting in states to steal more seats, which is essentially what they’re doing in Texas.” Martin said, “[T]hey’re on the wrong side of the issues right now. Donald Trump is sitting at 37% approval. The Americans have buyer’s remorse, people who voted for Donald Trump. They are certainly headed towards a certain election loss next year if this trend continues. And so, the only thing they can do, of course, is rig the system, is to cheat, to do a mid-cycle redistricting in states to steal more seats, which is essentially what they’re doing in Texas.” He continued, “And, as I’ve said, if Texas wants a showdown, we’ll give them a showdown. And the Democratic Party is not going to sit back and just watch this happen.”

By “what they’re doing in Texas,” Martin is referring to mid-decade redistricting undertaken by the Republican legislature, which looks certain to bring the GOP a gain of at least 4 U.S. House seats in 2026 if the new maps make it through judicial review. The rest of what Martin had to say is Baghdad Bob-level cringy, including his buyer’s remorse comment, which flies in the face of national party registration trends, in which the Democrat Party has lost a net total of more than one million registrations to the GOP since November, with practically every conceivable data point going against them. The Republican Party would win a repeat of the presidential election today with at least 316 electoral votes.

Texas May Have Just Saved Trump's GOP House Majority*

Martin’s entire interview is nothing more than a compilation of him talking out of his ass. Real Clear Politics, far from a bastion of conservatism, has Trump’s average approval from polls they track at 46.3%, and this includes two outliers at 40% (Reuters/Ipsos) and 42% (CBS). 4 of 12 polls currently in the tracker have Trump at 49 or 50% approval. The 37% referenced by Martin probably comes from the hosts and crew of The View, which no longer has demand from the public to continue producing propaganda after 28 years of having done so.

Even with the obvious decline of the Democrat Party, history has a lot of ominous things to say about the GOP odds of holding the U.S. House. These items are well-documented in this newsletter. The momentum is almost always against the President’s party, and in all but three midterms since 1934, the President’s party has lost seats in the House. As a reminder, the GOP majority as elected is just 220 to 215, meaning the Democrats need to pick up just three seats to swing the majority by the narrowest margin possible. The average loss of seats for the President’s party is 27 since 1934. So what in the hell is Martin babbling about? Even getting tripped up by 4 seats in Texas and 2 in Ohio, you can’t come up with a pickup of 9 other seats?

Here’s what we have - with the Senate already out of play for Democrats, Martin is sounding the alarm and casting blame 15 months out from the 2026 midterms to manage expectations. Party registration is one factor creating headwinds for 2026 Democrats, and anecdotal tidbits like Tony Evers not running for reelection as Wisconsin’s governor provide strong color commentary as to the real state of the 2026 races.

But what I want to address is the cheating Martin brings into the conversation. The nerve on this guy. He brings up systemic cheating, suggesting that redistricting in Texas (and by extension, Ohio) rigs the system in general just by its own existence, and as we know, there is cheating in the act, which we will call election fraud.

The Democrat Party and its government apparatus have mastered both.

Alright, Ken. Let’s talk about the systemic cheating first.