The President of the United States, perhaps with a Christmas tune dancing through his head, proved he was in festive spirits yesterday by authorizing strikes against the Islamic State in Nigeria on Christmas Day in defense of persecuted Christians. If you have some spare time today, you should read about the killings going on in that rotten part of the world; the persecution of the church there is among the worst in centuries and should cause us all to reflect on the importance of our religious freedoms in the United States.

Thanks to holiday travel schedules, we did Christmas a day early with all the kids together on Christmas Eve. That means I had plenty of time yesterday to think about what I want “under the tree” for Christmas in 2026. Keep in mind, friends, that these items are entirely separate from those I will unveil on January 1, 2026, which is my annual listing and analysis of 10 Bold Predictions. I am waiting with bated breath to see if I can squeeze out a couple more accurate calls from my ambitious 2025 predictions, which have several teetering on the brink of fulfillment.

With all presents opened on a tumultuous 2025 political year - in which I got some of what I wanted but am going to have to exercise patience for the rest - it is time for me to share with you the things I want to see most in 2026 and why I want them so badly.

CAPTAIN K’S 2026 CHRISTMAS WISH LIST

I. The Trumpian Economic Boom

Full disclosure - I got a C in Economics 101, then a D in Economics 201 while in school at Ole Miss. I was forced to retake 201 and squeezed out what I would consider the best C of my life to be done with it forever. I couldn’t care less about all the theories but have developed a solid understanding of the impacts of economics on politics; in short, I believe a lot of the mainstream economists are full of shit.

Clearly, President Trump and his economic advisors feel the same way. Trump hadn’t been in office six weeks before lagging effects of Joe Biden’s economic mismanagement were attached to his administration. Cost of groceries too high? Paying too much for beef? Upset about the cost of whichever commodity the media choose to roll out on the screen? Blame the guy who supposedly got 81.3 million votes without running a legitimate campaign.

Economic effects can last for a long time. Most people who remember the political climate of the 1990s believe Bill Clinton’s economic success, outside of the advent of the Internet, was linked to Reagan’s economic reforms, which Bush 41 failed to harness for his own benefit. Turning around an economy sandbagged by red tape and boneheaded ideas, like forced shutdowns into 2022 for COVID-19, takes a long time. Imagine a ship captain turning around an aircraft carrier headed the wrong way.

Trump has been in office 11 months, and immediately began rolling back regulations. Now the gasoline is cheap, many everyday grocery items have dropped, and for a big Christmas present, Q3 economic growth was a strong 4.3%, signaling a possible and timely boom around the corner and in time for midterms. Still, thanks to tariff uncertainty (and negative news cycles), Artificial Intelligence paranoia, and a variety of factors, manufacturing has contracted in every month of Trump’s administration except for the first.

My wish is that the full Trump economy would boom so prodigiously that reshoring would accelerate, revitalize areas of the country hardest hit by modern trade deals, and put to bed forever any notion that we should engage in economic practices in which other nations benefit from our economic decline and take our jobs. Dominating with a Trumpian economy would solidify the Midwest for the MAGA coalition and enrich the country in ways we could have never dreamed. Maybe next year I’ll be writing about the death of the income tax?

II. Aggressive Action to Treat Electile Dysfunction