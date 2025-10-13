Over the years, I’ve been on some pretty big shows. Bannon’s War Room, The Sean Spicer Show, X22, and a few others come to mind, and depending on the time and world conditions, are all capable of generating significant exposure to a regular audience. The one-off interviews are a different story, and yesterday I did one of those on Stephen Gardner, a conservative YouTube channel with nearly 2.1 million subscribers.

Less than 24 hours after publishing, the show has been viewed nearly 200,000 times. This is a largely new audience judging by the comments and my uptick in Captain K’s Corner subscribers since yesterday afternoon (welcome aboard to all of Stephen’s subscribers who have joined here). In this half-hour interview, we cover a number of important topics. You can watch this interview free of charge at the link above, but as is my custom, I am providing color commentary, background notes, and deeper analysis on what I have identified as the 10 key points of our discussion:

I. 1:41 mark – Affirmation of Compromised 2020 Election

Stephen asked me if I still contend the 2020 election was “rigged.” I spent more than a minute describing some of the key findings and referring to extensive coverage of this topic in my coming book, The American War on Election Corruption. The 2024 election has helped corroborate my thoughts about the 2020 election, which are made up of substantially more than the collection of facts, figures, and trivia I’ve been disseminating since the quasi-election.

Elections are “rigged” if they are gamed to steer toward certain outcomes, regardless of if your candidate manages to win despite the rigging or not. A state using Automatic Voter Registration and Universal Mail-in Voting, despite significant and proven reasons not to, is running compromised elections, and the shortcuts taken in 2020 made it uniquely rigged in such a way that it resulted in a change of presidential administrations.

II. 3:14 mark – Conversation on Election Law

The foray into point two was prompted by Stephen asking me about Marc Elias and others using COVID-19 to manipulate 2020 election. I pointed out that the legislatures are responsible for changing election law, and in many cases, they were not part of the process to alter election procedures in 2020, which raises the question of if the election was even legal to begin with. My final point here is that until elections are brought to an even playing field across the nation, we can discern certain ballot counts, rather than vote counts, will occur. In many states, like Nevada or Washington, these stuffed ballots are legally cast when they would not be in such a state like Florida.

III. 4:09 mark – Trump Cites Captain K

Stephen brought up President Trump’s repeated postings of my voter registration graphics last week, which happened on Thursday when he shared nine images I made to Truth Social. I explained for this new audience the importance of understanding voter registration by party and the impact has on future elections, including the concept of “the trend is your friend” to describe some states that seem out of reach today. I also described a disconnect in which rank-and-file Republican officials think they are as popular as Trump, when in fact there exists a major disconnect in how the public views them compared to the President. You can see this when Republicans lose easily winnable races in Trumpy states like Iowa or Pennsylvania because turnout isn’t there in an off-year election.

IV. 6:04 mark – Is Trump’s Coalition Staying Together?

For the long run, the ongoing trend of registrations favoring the GOP suggests Trump’s coalition, despite the naysayers, isn’t shrinking. It is only picking up steam and should as long as the modern Democrat left is viewed as the party of political violence, street mobs, and emotionally unstable freaks.