Recently, President Trump blasted out nine of my state graphics showing voter registration changes favoring Republicans since the 2024 election. These graphics represented changes mostly in battleground states, which I profile for all subscribers once per month. Here is the most recent battleground states overview:

Newt Gingrich, who authored the foreword to my forthcoming book, The American War on Election Corruption, has referred to me as the leading student of voter registration in America. 30 states register voters by political party, and they provide tremendous clarity for forthcoming political insight - especially for presidential elections. I have identified some states in the listing into three groups:

Proxy States - states useful for determining how another state that doesn’t register by party is likely trending

Emerging Battleground States - coming into play as a battleground state by the 2028 election

True Battleground States - five of the eight national battleground states register voters by party

NATIONAL REGISTRATION BREAKDOWN