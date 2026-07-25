I. Book Surge

My book, The American War on Election Corruption, a bestseller out of the gates thanks to you, had a strong push this week after President Trump’s July 16 address on election interference and manipulation. The print, audio, and ebook formats all had substantial movement. Please consider buying a copy today for yourself or those whose brains you know are being manipulated by the mainstream media:

Buy Book

II. Democracy Docket Triggered by Captain K

Democracy Docket’s Matt Cohen has an unhealthy obsession with me, and calls me an “anti-voting” activist. Sorry, Matt, but I’m only anti-fraud and on a mission to cure the electile dysfunction you and your grifting organization perpetuate. You can see me highlighted here at the 2:00 mark in his latest video. In honor of my meeting with the great Bert Callais, here is our photo from May in Baton Rouge, right after the Supreme Court sided with him in Callais v. Louisiana:

III. District and County Mapping Underway

I am in the process of mapping battleground districts and other critical counties for this year’s cycles, which will also be relevant for the 2028 presidential election. You should have received two emails detailing the mission with options to either sponsor a district or county, or chip in to the general fund I use to purchase data and pay for the mapping service. The maps are more detailed than the screenshots above and come in packets of four per district/county, helping identify the most important precincts for campaigning and counter-ballot trafficking. Note, this is not inexpensive, but a worthwhile project nonetheless. Contact me directly at skeshel@protonmail.com to inquire.

See the article below for more detail on the mapping concept:

IV. Rachel on to General Election

My far better half, Rep. Rachel Keshel, is officially on the General Election ballot for November for reelection to the Arizona House. Her primary was uncontested for the first time, so we had the rare benefit of being able to save all funds for the General. We are up against a massive spending machine looking to flip her seat in one of Arizona’s most sought-after districts. If you’re so inclined, please consider pitching in to her campaign here.

You’re not supporting just any Republican - she’s a real fighter for liberty and fair elections:

V. Substack Live - 7/26/26

Tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. EST, I’ll be hosting a Substack Live for paid subscribers. We will discuss the past two weeks in current events and can throw around ideas and questions as they come up. You should have that link in your inbox this morning.

As always, your support of my newsletter is greatly appreciated. I aim to give you the most relevant and actionable takes rather than hopium and misleading narratives, which you can find anywhere. If you choose to become a paid subscriber, you’ll understand why I have one of the best retention rates on the Substack platform and have a strong reputation for accuracy.

Seth Keshel, MBA, a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran, is the author of The American War on Election Corruption. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.