Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

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Jeff Lebowski's avatar
Jeff Lebowski
9h

Godspeed to your wife in her campaign. Let’s turn Arizona deep red!

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Mike Keeney's avatar
Mike Keeney
12h

Capt,

Most of my friends communicate directly via text msg (albeit less secure)

How about offering a referral method via text message in addition to email/FB/X? Just an idea to expand your reach…

Cheers, Mike K in Coronado CA

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