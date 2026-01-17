Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
WoodyWagon's avatar
WoodyWagon
2h

Seth, will you provide a link for ordering your book in hardcover when it becomes available?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Capt. Seth Keshel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture