I. Captain K in Rochester, Michigan, January 31

I’ll be co-moderating a Republican debate between the three Secretary of State candidates in Rochester, Michigan (Oakland County), just north of Detroit on Saturday, January 31. The primary moderator is a giant of our times - the great Lara Logan. Tickets can be purchased here.

II. The American War on Election Corruption coming soon

My book, The American War on Election Corruption, has been accepted by Post Hill Press and is in the final editing phase. Due to the short timeframe for publication and the impending 2026 midterms, the book will not have a traditional pre-order window, and is set to be published March 5. It will be available in paperback, hardcover, ebook, and on Audible, narrated by yours truly.

I am hopeful the book will be widely read and extremely popular, and to effectively promote it, I plan to do a book tour. I plan to hit every battleground state, and given preliminary interest so far, may wind up going to every state. If you’re interested in organizing an event, please contact Holly Kesler at kesler.holly@gmail.com.

III. Get Registered to Vote and Vote in Primaries

If the Indiana Senate showed us anything last month, it is that we must be much more diligent in nominating and electing only those candidates who stand for the people. In deep red districts or counties, races are won by the guy or gal who gets through the primary. If you don’t show up and vote against the entrenched incumbent who constantly betrays his or her constituents, you don’t have much room to complain afterward. Register to vote, register your friends and family, and study the candidates beforehand to cast an informed ballot.

IV. Get Smart on Campaigns

It’s that time of year again, and I have mastered the craft of precinct analysis to the point of contributing to winning campaigns. I can do this for races ranging from city council all the way up to statewide races, with variable pricing based on workload. Please take a look at this work I did to help get a patriot over the top in fraud-filled Washington state:

If you are interested in hiring me to provide legitimate analysis of the quasi-election environment in which your candidate is running, please contact me at skeshel@protonmail.com. I can also provide county intel reports based on recent voting patterns separate from races:

