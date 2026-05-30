Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

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Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
2h

Excellent!!! So true..atime back the owners of some NFL teams testified in front of congress committees that because professional football was an entertainment industry not a sports industry fixing games was not illegal. I had always had questions about it's honesty but that brought it out in the open. How anyone could still watch and support a league that ignores all of the things you list plus more is puzzling to say the least. But for them to be worshipped and glorified as they are is sinful. While the gladiators fought each other and the citizens cheered Rome fell.

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208T8RTOT's avatar
208T8RTOT
2h

Dart’s groveling and begging for acceptance was really really disgusting to watch. He should have told them to eat a dick and apologize to him when they realize how retarded they are, not sit there explaining himself like he owed them a damn thing. As for the teammates like Carter spewing their toxic Leftism on camera - it’s par for the course. We don’t expect much from most of these brainwashed morons.

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