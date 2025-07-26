Author’s Note: At a recent event in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, a local named Randy Bapst lodged himself in the back rows of the church with a notepad. I was alerted to this man, referred to by the event hosts as “a mole.” I have no worries about my remarks on election integrity being on the record so I took no issue to his presence and even welcomed his question, meant to trip me up, on an election integrity cause pushed by left-wingers.

Randy wrote the below letter to the editor of the local Town and Country Newspaper. This post contains my response, which will need to be truncated if I submit it to the paper.

Dear Randy,

In your description of this event, you left out that I am a former Army intelligence officer. I once served as the primary S2 of a cavalry squadron, also known as the “eyes and ears” of the Army. To think your letter to the editor would elude a response is naive on your part. Your letter was seen by perhaps hundreds. This will be seen by tens of thousands.

For the sake of convenience and brevity, I have numbered your points in the image above and will respond in kind.

1 - You misunderstand my mission and intent. The pursuit of a fair system of elections is an American goal, not a partisan one. It just so happens that, as of right now, streamlining the elections process and gutting it of laws that would have been laughed out of statehouses three decades ago would indeed demolish what is left of your Democrat Party.

2 - Sorry to burst your bubble, but the IRS recently authorized churches to formally endorse political candidates or movements. What this means is that you can get used to rural churches that have been afraid of having their doors kicked in or being driven into bankruptcy to do exactly what the Democrat-loyal inner city churches have been doing without consequence or competition since restrictions took place. Furthermore, Jesus isn’t about a building. He’s about changing hearts and minds and uses many vehicles to do it, including the political process driven by free citizens.

3 - I can see Town and Country running another headline in the future - “Local Democrat Shocked to Hear Pastor Pray in Church.” Pastor Decker represents the brand of masculine Christian leadership this country needs, has been a champion against COVID tyranny (nice to see you there without your mask, by the way), and offers his space without fear of retaliation because he expects his flock to move forward and make change, even if there is great cost that comes with it.

4 - Water is wet, Arizona is hot, and Democrats cheat. As fundamental to the truth of the universe as the law of gravity is to the result of me dropping the device I’m using to respond to you. You guys had no problem with “less accessible” voting when you thought Pennsylvania would vote for Democrats for the rest of time. Explain the graphic below, which shows us exactly what happened when no-excuse mail-in balloting became the law of the land in 2019:

5 - Don’t forget to learn the truth of electile dysfunction and the four common side effects that accompany the crippling diagnosis. Consider it a modern, somewhat edgy parable for the political salvation of the Republic.

6 - Welcome to the party, pal. Now that more churches have decided to fight for the unborn, push back against lockdowns and other anti-freedom nonsense, and educate their flocks on Constitutional liberties, you can expect more political engagement. Would you kindly refer me to your letter to the editor criticizing the churches that celebrated Obama’s victories?

In conclusion, we have guaranteed freedoms to speak our minds and offend people who don’t like competition in the courts of public opinion. There are still far too many in churches who would pull off the highway when hit with a letter criticizing them because they are too afraid to offend the weak.

As for me, I’ll keep running the race I’m on as long as the one that church stands for calls me to action. Please enjoy the continued slide into an America First political disposition. I hear Maryland is right up your alley.

Sincerely,

Seth Keshel, MBA

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.