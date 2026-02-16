Preliminary Call to Action

I cannot overstate how incredibly naive I was in November 2020, when I was an unknown commodity working as part of a small team readying challenges to the “results” of the recently concluded quasi election that eventually ousted President Donald Trump. Maricopa County was filthy, and I had very primitive receipts to prove it. Here is a slide I made that very month, before the ink had even dried on certification:

Biden’s gains in Maricopa County were so impossible I just knew once I got all my analysis done, that a four-to-one Republican majority on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors (MCBOS) would make sure Arizona went to the right guy. Here is how the Board stacked out in November 2020:

District 1 - Jack Sellers (R)

District 2 - Steve Chucri (R)

District 3 - Bill Gates (R)

District 4 - Clint Hickman (R)

District 5 - Steve Gallardo (D)

I began to contact every one of them (Gallardo excluded), but heard nothing but crickets. I guess it makes sense - Sellers was elected (or “elected”) by just 403 votes (ballots?) out of 424,531 counted. Why would he want to look into that mess? Bill Gates didn’t run much better, winning reelection by just 1.5% on 367,764 counted after having run uncontested in 2016. I knew there had been a McCain faction grudge over Trump in 2016, but I didn’t think it would linger on to taint the Keep America Great reelection campaign with Democrats gunning for an extremely rare flip of Arizona.

The Board, along with Uniparty recorder Stephen Richer, who beat Adrian Fontes (the current Arizona Secretary of State) for the job in the 2020 quasi election, spent four long years mocking anyone who came to their hearings to question the integrity of the county’s elections. Fortunately, Rachel’s House colleague Justin Heap smoked Richer in the 2024 GOP Primary and then went on to win the office outright in the General Election a few months later, putting Maricopa County on track to finally have some progress made on handling the filthy voter rolls and making headway against the corruption - which figures prominently in my forthcoming book, The American War on Election Corruption. You can read about some of Heap’s 2025 goals in this article:

Heap has been waging war with the MCBOS for a year over them taking away much of his authority. The delegation of authority over elections is supposed to look like this:

True to the division of responsibilities, Heap has been faithfully executing the duties of his office, primarily with regard to list maintenance (over 240,000 registrations cleared) and doing what he can to police the mail-in balloting issues that have plagued the last four election cycles.

Now, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is laying the groundwork to remove Heap from office.