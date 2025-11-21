By now, I’m sure you’ve seen the video of six Democrat politicians calling on the military to disobey ”illegal orders.” Be sure to watch that video before you read the rest of this post. These are the six publicity whores featured:

Sen. Elissa Slotkin (Michigan)

Sen. Mark Kelly (Arizona)

Rep. Jason Crow (Colorado)

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (Pennsylvania)

Rep. Chris Deluzio (Pennsylvania)

Rep. Maggie Goodlander (New Hampshire)

CIA Spook Slotkin

This Orwellian video made the rounds, landed exactly like you’d expect, and prompted President Trump to respond:

Seditious Behavior, punishable by DEATH!

Naturally, these six Democrats went running for consolation from media allies and their dwindling base, hiring security details, playing the role of martyr, and insisting they were simply doing the will of their constituents by posting a random video telling military and agency personnel not to obey illegal orders.

Every service member and agency spook is told on Day One about the need to disobey illegal orders. Modern history gives many valid examples of what can be the result of accepting and carrying out illegal orders. Here are a couple at the top of the pile:

My Lai Massacre, 1968 - Murder of over 300 villagers in My Lai, Vietnam, by U.S. Forces led by Lieutenant William Calley

Abu Ghraib Prison Scandal, 2003-04 - exposure of prisoner torture that undermined “hearts and minds” efforts in Iraq at a key tipping point in the counterinsurgency effort

Anywhere you look in military history, you’ll find examples like the 1890 Wounded Knee Massacre, or mass graves that exist because people were “just following orders.” Our own agencies have refused to observe the rights of citizens and complied with directives to infringe upon the liberties of our own people going back decades on end.

No one is calling for American troops to enter Portland, Chicago, or any other Democrat-run dystopia and start laying waste to protesters, homeless people, or even illegal alien gang bangers. These elected Democrats are hiding behind the fake outrage machine and its leftist objectives to send a much deeper and damaging message that seeks to undermine the viability of the nation itself.

Tough guy Mark Kelly - did you know he was an Astronaut?

These senators claim to be standing against National Guard deployments to major U.S. cities suffering from crime, violence, and disorder, citing the rulings of activist courts looking to undermine the role of Commander-in-Chief. The administration has kept the Guard deployments moving in places like Memphis, Chicago, and Portland through an aggressive appeals process, and guarding federal buildings and facilities is one of the key activities of those deployed. Since Slotkin’s leftist thugs are busy shooting up immigration facilities and instigating violence against law enforcement officials, it puzzles me how anyone can think intervention is unnecessary.

Then there is the issue of the Venezuelan drug boats that are periodically vaporized in the Caribbean Sea. Slotkin, who only earned her Senate seat through late absentee (fraud) dumps in Michigan after Trump was expected to win the state, boasts about her intelligence community credentials. This is ironic, because she clearly believes in her core somewhere that intelligence is key to driving operations, but if it’s military intelligence under Trump, then it shouldn’t be trusted. I wrote an article more than two months ago, the first time we vaporized a fishing boat, about why we have every right to act on legitimate intelligence to make good on the very first task of the U.S. government, which is to protect the lives of our citizens.

The burden of this decision isn’t on the United States Navy and whether it should vaporize those contributing to unnecessary deaths of U.S. civilians. Their job is to make the oceans safe for commerce and to protect the interests of the American people, which include the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. The burden, ladies and gentlemen, is on a few thousand Tren de Aragua members, or other assorted gang members, on Maduro’s shores to decide if they think their voyage to American shores, or the shores of some island that will complete the transaction, is worth it.

What are they really up to?