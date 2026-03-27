Announcement: A Texas patriot sponsored 31 copies of The American War on Election Corruption, my new book, to be distributed one for every member of the Texas Senate. If you’re interested in sponsoring for your state, contact me at skeshel@protonmail.com.

Way back in 2017, Mike Huckabee shared a clever anecdote regarding President Trump on “Fox & Friends”:

“Donald Trump is kind of like a doctor who sometimes has a rather gruff bedside manner. Nobody’s going to argue that point. He can be crude… But by golly the patient is alive and I’d rather have this president, who gets things done, than one who comes in, he’s nice and he’s polite and he smiles, but my family member dies in the hospital bed.”

Likewise, I’d like to think that those of you who have made this newsletter a mega-bestseller value my gruff bedside manner. Depending on the platform, some social media users get nasty when I (correctly) point out the difficulty associated with winning midterms if your party runs the country, or share candid takes on foreign policy gained through personal experience in “The Graveyard of Empires” and beyond.

In that spirit, this article is not about rainbows, butterflies, and puppies in baskets. It is about the harsh reality of why things are the way they are. By that, I’m referring to the U.S. Senate passing a partial funding bill to mitigate current issues with DHS, which inexplicably excluded funding for immigration enforcement operations. As if that wasn’t bad enough, they then proceeded to flip the bird to the electorate by punching out for Easter recess, to celebrate a resurrection while they push the country toward a burial with their inaction on the SAVE America Act.

We have plenty of offenses against us by which we can play victim. Fraudulent elections, government agencies attacking the citizens they are supposed to serve, and an out-of-control intelligence apparatus are all unwarranted and undesired facets of modern day America. We are right to decry them and push the Trump administration to act with speed to bring needed relief.

But then, there’s us.

Maybe not you, the individual reader who is up to his or her eyeballs in engagement, like those who have been hosting me for events over the years or hitting the streets trying to make an impact. But yes, the greater electorate has a role to play in redeeming the political arena. I hear some of you saying already, “But politics is hopelessly corrupt!”

Tell it to Dan Crenshaw, who just got smoked by Steve Toth in the TX-2 primary earlier this month by a whopping 15.1%. Somehow, voters in Harris and Montgomery Counties got it together and went to the bullpen to bring in another arm (and a great arm, at that). Why can’t this be replicated everywhere else?

You see, what I’m trying to say here is that there are only two ways to fix our country:

Violence - All of us know we must be prepared to deal with unrest, chaos, and assorted violence. That is why conservatives talk on and on about the Second Amendment. Yet no person of faith or good character should advocate for violence as the primary means of fixing our issues.

That means there is only one way:

The Political System - Designed for redress of grievances. Currently corrupted but not fully inoperable. Short on key leaders and prevented from reaching maximum potential by foreign and domestic monetary influence and coercive control, election fraud, and a lack of engagement by those who have plenty of time to complain about the state of things online.

Yes, I said that. And I mean it. How can you tell me the people truly care about fixing the political process when we have maps like this from coast to coast:

That is an October 2023 precinct map of Arizona’s 5th Legislative District, once chaired by my friend, Gina Maloney. It is fully within Maricopa County, the symbolic ground zero of American election corruption, yet fewer than half of precinct committeeman slots were filled. We ran a recruitment push and Gina had great success, but that is the norm throughout Arizona to this day. In Pima County, we have similar issues - including precinct committeemen who don’t do a damn thing.

I know this because Rachel and I, despite her currently being in legislative session, have been working our asses off collecting our own ballot qualification signatures, with the help of only a handful of volunteers, and are usually on the hook to put out all of our own signs and operate a campaign to retain the only GOP-held legislative seat allotted to Pima County on a shoestring budget.

Here is why the political system is so corrupt, and it ties to lack of engagement by the people who purport to care the most: