If you’ve been here long enough, you should know I didn’t build the reader rapport I have by caring about what people think about the truth. In this sense, I’m not concerned if some outraged person will take offense to this piece and run off to some outlet to say how I’m stoking the political fires with my words. One incident here and there or some vague rationale as to why some lunatic killer must support MAGA politics isn’t enough to overwhelm the clear facts that leftists are overwhelmingly the strongest advocates for political violence, not only here but everywhere else in the world. Left-wing policies are so terrible that they must be enforced by the business end of a gun once the public figures out they’re a scam made to control them, and that is verifiable through a sample size of lifetimes. Radical leftist “policy enforcement” killed more people in the 20th century than all of its wars combined, which is truly startling because the human race had never, at any point, dreamed of more creative ways of killing men en masse on battlefields as they had between 1914 and 1945.

I’ve driven home how I feel about the evil responses of so many Western leftists over the death of Charlie Kirk, and while I realize not every Democrat feels the same way, a ton of their friends are more than happy to watch their enemies die when they can’t defeat them in a peaceful debate. Young left-wingers, the type who love to call themselves “Democratic Socialists,” are far more accepting of political violence as justified than any other demographic, just in case you think I’m making things up out of thin air. Polls are polls, though, and you know I prefer the hard data to make my case.

Party registration for Republicans is through the roof, and you’ll see that in tomorrow’s freebie monthly piece highlighting the changes in party registration in my seven select battleground or proxy states. 28 of 29 states with updated party registration figures are more Republican by registration than they were in November 2024, including every Harris state that registers by party (12). What I’m going to show you today is how four of those blue states responded to the murder of Charlie Kirk, and the subsequent online and on-screen celebration from the ghoulish American left.

Let’s start out with two small East Coast states:

RHODE ISLAND

There are almost as many unaffiliated or minor party registrants in Rhode Island as there are Democrats and Republicans. A wide gap of 21 points in registration separates the Democrats from the Republican Party, which is closing ground monthly. In July, with the statistics posting in August, Republicans gained 899 net registrations on the Democrats, but were aided by a small voter roll maintenance purge that impacted the dominant party the most at the cost of 1,086 registrations.

While that August number is the highest of the past four updates as a technicality (the voter roll purge), last month, the GOP ate up 789 registrations and did so while adding 381 Republican registrations, while Democrat losses were the highest (-408) of any month without a purge in the sample size. In tiny working-class Rhode Island, the response to Kirk’s death was greatly unappreciated and reflects in this monthly update. The state looks like it may sneak inside 10 points in the next presidential election and have RI-2 at risk next fall.

DELAWARE

Another tiny state, and one that hasn’t backed a GOP presidential nominee since 1988, Delaware has seen both parties drop registrations every month this summer, with the GOP netting gains each time thanks to steadier Democrat defections to non-partisan status. This month, the GOP nearly held dead even, but Democrats managed to lose a sky-high 814 net registrations.

None of these changes depicted in the table are a result of voter roll maintenance, shown by the overall roll increasing every month. The GOP net gain in the roll was 811 last month, 2.5 times higher than the previous high net increase in the sample.

The changes in two small East Coast states, worth four and three electoral votes, respectively, seem small but are the most significant post-maintenance monthly moves in a year marked by a steady drift away from Democrats. Continuing this analysis to two larger states, one somewhat larger and the other more so, will provide greater clarity into how larger population bases have moved away from the Democrat Party after associating them with political violence: