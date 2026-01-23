I abhor stupid people, and above all else, I despise lazy, unrealistic strategies. Ever since I abandoned the false idol of conservatism for pragmatism, I see the political world much differently. This can be expressed in a number of ways. For instance, in a presidential election, consider the cases of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

President Trump had Minnesota in his crosshairs in 2020 after losing it by an eyelash in 2016. That election was rigged, and then in 2023, the Minnesota Democrat-run legislature codified all 2020 cheats into law.

Wisconsin always votes to the right of Minnesota. Every analyst with a brain knew that if Trump carried Wisconsin, he would have already carried the requisite majority of electoral votes to become president again; therefore, with no scenario plausible in which Minnesota would be the tipping point state, there was no purpose in campaigning for it in 2024. Yes, there were a few events, but it became clear by late summer Hennepin and Ramsey Counties, which are choked out with Somali fraud, would provide enough margin to make it 13 straight presidential elections won there by the Democrat nominee (the longest such streak in the nation).

It’s not that I don’t care about Minnesota, or that I don’t want it to go red; it’s just that I know how it will vote because I understand the laws of the state and the individual dynamics of each of its 87 counties. With the goal being to win 270 electoral votes, anything holding the campaign back from that goal must be discarded.

Now, extend this concept to the 2026 midterms. I’ve explained myself so many times that midterms almost always blow against the President’s party. In 20 of 23 midterms since 1934, the President’s party has lost seats (an average loss of 27 seats). Even Ronald Reagan, with a 63% approval rating in 1986, lost the midterms. This hasn’t stopped every conman on the internet from trying to rationalize “if Trump doesn’t…” or “if the DOJ doesn’t…” do this or that, the Republicans will lose the midterms!

This may not be what you want to hear, but I trust that you’re reading this newsletter because you’re sick of people pissing down your back and telling you it’s raining. A good doctor will tell you if you don’t lose weight, you’re going to develop heart disease. That is why I am here, and my mission is about preventing subversive ideologies from dominating the future of American politics.

One of the most incredible observations I’ve made in five years in the public eye is this:

Democrat voters are mostly stupid and driven by low-information media narratives, yet the Democrat Party is run by strategic masterminds. Republican voters are naturally skeptical and more informed, yet the Republican Party is run by amateurs with the memory capacities of gnats.

The starting point for a legitimate analyst for this year’s midterms should be easily defined as this: Senate is a Republican hold between 51 and 54 seats, and the House is a loss.

Most election analysts have settled on four key Senate races, and I tend to agree: