Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

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Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
8h

There's nothing quite like returning to your old stomping grounds to trigger a flood of memories. ( If you don't relate to that, you're not old enough yet.)

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Cindy conway's avatar
Cindy conway
6h

Ahhaaa! To revisit the places where a lot of bad decisions were made in college, and realize that you ended up right where you needed to be! ❤️

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