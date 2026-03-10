Dear Captain K’s Corner readers,

With the publication of The American War on Election Corruption, I have reached a leg in the journey that reminds me of 2021-22, when I was zipping from one corner of the United States to the other. I haven’t quite started hitting the road at that rate, but I have remained busy marketing my new book, pushing it out on the airwaves, and engaging anywhere I can. I even got back on X, because I thought it would be dumb to have such a large account sitting there doing nothing. I’m sending out more Substack emails than I usually do thanks to this uptick in traffic, so bear with me during this launch phase.

The results have been astounding:

Thanks to you - I can now claim the title of #1 Bestseller for life. That’s an Amazon bestseller, mind you, but when the numbers are tallied, I might have a chance to make the New York Times list. That’s hard to do when an indie publisher puts you out with no preorder window (when the vast majority of sales are loaded for the huge book deals), but we’ve sold thousands of units - hardcovers, trade paperbacks, Kindle (e-book), and now…Audible.

Link to Purchase

That’s right, for those of you who just don’t “read,” you can listen to me for more than 6 hours (!) on your commutes. Newt Gingrich recorded his own foreword, Patrick Gunnels handled the “acclaim” portion, and David Clements, who posted a tear-jerking video yesterday reviewing the book, recorded the “about the author” portion at the end.

Today, I’m recording or shooting live interviews with:

His Glory

Newt Gingrich (Newt’s World)

Roger Stone

Matt Gaetz

This Saturday, I’ll be doing a signing. If you’re in Tucson/LD17, you’ve got enough time to get a copy. Joel Strabala will have 10 on hand:

The Future

Literature helped propel the American Revolution and the founding of the constitutional republic. We may have access to too much junk literature and media today, but that doesn’t mean good literature doesn’t exist. I didn’t write The American War on Election Corruption to be the smartest guy in the room - I wrote it to change minds. By getting it out there to the widest audience, soon it will reach rank-and-file Americans who have always asked that question: “How the hell did this guy who didn’t campaign get 81 million votes?”

The Ask

Please order a copy, and if you can, order some for your friends and family. I am getting a lot of requests for events, and if you want to put one together, email kesler.holly@gmail.com. If you’d like me to sign your copy, email me at skeshel@protonmail.com and I will help coordinate that.

Thank you all so much for your generous and dedicated support of my work over the years. You are the greatest America (and in some cases, the world) has to offer. We are honored this launch has been successful.

And it’s not about me. It’s about us - and I want all credit and glory to be given to God, who sustains us.

Seth Keshel, MBA

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.