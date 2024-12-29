Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

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CB
Aug 15

Forgive me, Captain. I respect you and your work immensely. Your forecasting depends and relies almost exclusively on voter registration trends, which I appreciate, but if the left has so many voter registration fraud operations occurring across the country then how can we accurately rely on it to forecast and predict? For me, the clear and evident fraud is so obvious in Kansas and Nebraska in particular. The left, and their allies in crime in the mainstream media, began pushing a narrative long ago that the suburbs are shifting towards the Democrats and I just don’t buy it. Metro Omaha and Metro Kansas City are obviously and evidently rife with voter registration and ballot fraud. I’m not necessarily convinced that they are trying to to steal Kansas and Nebraska, NE-02 for sure though, but they just can’t allow these Metro areas on the Plains to buck what they are doing elsewhere in the country. “This means voter registration, especially when states shift to Automatic Voter Registration, is clearly the foundation of electoral fraud”, as you acknowledged yourself in the article. I simply can’t accept that North Dakota is so clean either after reading that they don’t require photo voter ID, which is rather mind blowing. Both Kansas and Nebraska should have, in my humble opinion, come in over 60% for Trump. We are expected to believe that these two states are LESS Republican now than they were in 2000 and 2004 when Trump has brought out so many additional rural voters, and the Dems have lurched so far to the left?

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