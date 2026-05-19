Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

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Justin's avatar
Justin
9h

Great writeup! Though it's more about Seth's bona-fide as an election analyst and prognosticator with a few words about the quality of the content than a review of the book.

I was struck by the content of her review in the area of the field of election analysis. She had some great observations!

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Justin's avatar
Justin
9h

I want to add, your own comments about Ada says a lot about the amazing strength and determination of her, and having someone like her on your team is a blessing.

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