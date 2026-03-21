Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

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Mickey Splaine's avatar
Mickey Splaine
3h

Since the phrase "Follow the Science" has been corrupted I'm going to suggest "Follow the Data". Kudos to you both!

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Staats's avatar
Staats
3h

Congratulations to Phani Mandtravadi on becoming a citizen of the USA and applying your skill set to a HUGE problem we intend to solve.

Thank you for co-founding, CheckMyVote.org . There are millions of Americans who take action based on such research.

And thank you also for collaborating with Seth Keshel to add further proof that you both are correct and our elections have been and are being stolen.

Time to end Election Theft.

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