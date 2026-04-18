Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AnnR's avatar
AnnR
2h

Thank God, we have you on our side. Keep up the great work!!!!

Reply
Share
JACQUES LASSEIGNE's avatar
JACQUES LASSEIGNE
2h

Finally, a good court decision.

Bless you, Captain K!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Capt. Seth Keshel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture