Captain K's Corner

JACQUES LASSEIGNE
Jul 24

We HAVE to clean up the mess with the voting systems in states like Michigan.......Keep up the fight, sir!!!

Paul Seth Calem
Jul 28Edited

This is an excerpt form an op ed I wrote back in 2022 but never published anywhere--it was based on solid analysis of public data: "For example, the state of Michigan in 2020 appears to have had nearly half-a-million more persons registered to vote than eligible voter population... Table 1 summarizes the calculation by which this estimate of excess voter population is derived.... As of October 2020, 8,061,525 persons were registered to vote in Michigan, According to the U.S. Census, the voting-age population in Michigan as of October 2020 was 7,910,360. Netting out count estimates of non-citizens and persons incarcerated for a criminal conviction leaves a total of 7,585,079 eligible voters—492,318 fewer persons compared to the registered voter roll...."

