Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

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Ed Y.'s avatar
Ed Y.
May 2, 2025

Brea! A lot of first generation Chinese and Indian Americans voted Trump here. If you’re ever back in the OC, dinner’s on me at the fantastic Brea Chophouse.

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1 reply by Capt. Seth Keshel
Paul Sikora's avatar
Paul Sikora
May 29, 2025

This is prima facie evidence of the theft in 2020. However heuristically, I still think they stuffed the ballot box for Harris in 2024. The evidence is all the late breaking house seats they stole (again).

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