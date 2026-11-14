Captain K’s Corner, thanks to readers like you, grows so much at intermittent spurts (like those related to election coverage every two years) that I have no choice but occasionally reintroduce my standards. I abide by a few things when it comes to writing this newsletter:

I, Seth Keshel, write these articles. You can surely spot AI slop by now, and I can smell it as soon as I open 75% of the articles on this platform in which the author realizes he or she can spend 10 minutes on an app and monetize the productions of a computer server. I use AI to check for typos, and that’s it. This is my code of ethics, and as one of the largest conservative U.S. Politics genre accounts on this entire platform, I am leaving a lot of money on the table by forcing myself to spend the time doing the work instead of letting AI generate clickbait. But that is precisely what I will do because I am proud of my product.

I will tell you the truth. If the baby is ugly, that’s what I’ll say. This is not the same as dooming, which you can find on X in great abundance.

I will be 100% human with you. That also means, sometimes, I won’t be right. I nailed the 2024 presidential election here, as my readers can attest. This past midterm cycle, I correctly projected Democrats to win the House, but understated the extent by which they would do it. I also expected Republicans to hold the Senate (just like Karl Rove did). Had there been a predictable generic ballot, made impossible to estimate due to the institutional failures of polling, my predictions would have been right over the sweet spot and adjusted accordingly. I correctly identified seats that were completely off the table for Republicans as things were, and did not overestimate any Democrat anywhere in America.

I will not please everyone, nor do I expect you to agree with everything I write. I believe the 2026 midterms, like the 2024 presidential, 2022 midterms, 2020 presidential, and 2018 midterms, are full of examples of states that run elections that are unacceptably corrupt before a single ballot is tabulated. Just because I choose tactical patience or even silence does not mean I’ve compromised my values - I am simply assessing what has failed for remediation in the past and adjusting as needed.