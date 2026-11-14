Captain K’s Corner, thanks to readers like you, grows so much at intermittent spurts (like those related to election coverage every two years) that I have no choice but occasionally reintroduce my standards. I abide by a few things when it comes to writing this newsletter:
I, Seth Keshel, write these articles. You can surely spot AI slop by now, and I can smell it as soon as I open 75% of the articles on this platform in which the author realizes he or she can spend 10 minutes on an app and monetize the productions of a computer server. I use AI to check for typos, and that’s it. This is my code of ethics, and as one of the largest conservative U.S. Politics genre accounts on this entire platform, I am leaving a lot of money on the table by forcing myself to spend the time doing the work instead of letting AI generate clickbait. But that is precisely what I will do because I am proud of my product.
I will tell you the truth. If the baby is ugly, that’s what I’ll say. This is not the same as dooming, which you can find on X in great abundance.
I will be 100% human with you. That also means, sometimes, I won’t be right. I nailed the 2024 presidential election here, as my readers can attest. This past midterm cycle, I correctly projected Democrats to win the House, but understated the extent by which they would do it. I also expected Republicans to hold the Senate (just like Karl Rove did). Had there been a predictable generic ballot, made impossible to estimate due to the institutional failures of polling, my predictions would have been right over the sweet spot and adjusted accordingly. I correctly identified seats that were completely off the table for Republicans as things were, and did not overestimate any Democrat anywhere in America.
I will not please everyone, nor do I expect you to agree with everything I write. I believe the 2026 midterms, like the 2024 presidential, 2022 midterms, 2020 presidential, and 2018 midterms, are full of examples of states that run elections that are unacceptably corrupt before a single ballot is tabulated. Just because I choose tactical patience or even silence does not mean I’ve compromised my values - I am simply assessing what has failed for remediation in the past and adjusting as needed.
I will never surrender, and I will use all of my energy to attract people to the generational battle for liberty rather than discourage them.
Author’s Note: Saturday is normally my day to publish articles open to all; however, since this is the reveal for my planned mission in the years ahead, I’m limiting this so it remains visible to those most likely to support and least likely to look to harm it publicly before it launches (like non-supporters who keep tabs on this newsletter). I will make it up to my free subscribers soon.