Today’s post, thanks to my owed presence in Texas, is short but informative. Reading and understanding mapping data is an important tool for an elections sleuth, especially when the state(s) in question considers ballot harvesting a felony. While they should be enforcing those laws or, better yet, getting rid of the mail-in voting that has destroyed the state’s elections, Georgia is wide open for corruption and remained so in 2024. You can read the summary here:

As part of my 2024 Election Compendium, I studied every state. It was a useful exercise to compare and contrast states by region. After all, if the wrench turners in Pennsylvania don’t like a candidate, then their counterparts in Ohio won’t, either. The same goes for the southern black vote. They all loved Obama in 2008, and it showed in every state in the Deep South. Their enthusiasm faded by 2012, and the states once again mirrored each other. Here is a quick overview of black population distribution by county:

Now, I’m going to show you just how badly Kamala Harris performed in the Deep South by showing you a map I made showing the change in Democrat votes for the 2024 election compared with the previous presidential cycle (or two cycles):

Pictured above, you have Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, north Florida, and a few counties of far western North Carolina. Those dark green counties are counties in which Kamala Harris had fewer votes than Hillary Clinton in 2016. In the light green counties, she had fewer than Biden. The blue shades, of which there are just 26 outside of Georgia, represent vote gains for Harris over Biden.

Georgia should stand out to anyone with a pulse.

Harris’s green-shaded performance throughout the Deep South aligns perfectly with very low interest from the black voter. Yet those black voters (or liberal whites) had no issue turning out in Georgia for her, as she zoomed past Joe Biden’s 2024 vote total and gave Trump a run for his money in a state he didn’t have to campaign for in 2016. Why do I think that is?

I would appear to me that they have three ballot collection rings, at minimum, operating in or around Georgia. They are labeled above in red lettering:

Zone A - Savannah-based, up and down the Atlantic coastal counties, bleeding slightly into South Carolina - and then a cessation of Democrat vote-gaining to the immediate west.

Zone B - Jacksonville-based, up the Atlantic coastal counties, saturating three nearby Florida counties despite massive Democrat atrophy in the state everywhere else, including South Florida and the heavily black Panhandle counties.

Zone C - Atlanta, which we can’t forget about even if we tried. Clearly a large concentration of subordinate ballot collection rings, causing strong Democrat vote gains throughout almost all of North Georgia, right up to the state lines in every direction.

In North Carolina, I think you have an entirely separate operating happening that was owed to the loosening of mail-in ballot laws after Hurricane Helene. The biggest tell that Georgia has a massive ballot trafficking operation, outside of the major Democrat failures to move black votes in the rest of the Deep South, is that Georgia’s interior matches the rest of the southern states - nowhere to go but down for Harris.

We see a slight increase in votes in the Macon area, thanks to the ease associated in basing out of urban areas to collect ballots, but those counties where the devil went down to fiddle with some country boy that take serious effort to reach, which little juice for the squeeze… are as quiet as a mouse. They are not easy to get to and carry little incentive to disturb - and that is all it takes to make the data normalize with the entire region.

In God We Trust - all others bring data and read The American War on Election Corruption.

Seth Keshel, MBA, a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran, is the author of The American War on Election Corruption. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.