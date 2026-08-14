I’ve cautioned readers repeatedly about using X as a standalone source of news for political and current events. A lot of what you read is flat-out wrong. For instance, I texted Kari Lake yesterday excited that I had read a post on X suggesting she was in the running to take over as the next White House Press Secretary:

Her response: “Not that I know of.”

So much for that. Anyway, once we graduate to the half-truths of X, content producers usually have some sort of agenda. Then, since attacking President Trump from the left failed for so many years, the new way of doing business is to attack from the right.

He’s betraying all his promises!

In most cases, this is empty fluff. Some points need a little bit longer to make heads or tails of, like the conflict involving Iran, but so far we don’t have a boots on the ground problem (although I guarantee you we have plenty of special operators on the ground). Beneath all the online clamor and drama, many things are getting done that are consistent with the President’s agenda. A great example ran yesterday on Breibart:

“Feds: Human Smuggling Profits Drop Significantly As Trump Drastically Cuts Illegal Immigration”

This, of course, is directly tied to President Trump’s pledge to secure the southern border. From the article:

“Again this month, the results are clear: President Trump’s border security agenda is restoring order and putting the safety of the American people first,” Mullin said. “DHS remains focused on enforcing our immigration laws, securing the border, and ensuring those who enter our country illegally are removed swiftly.” In July, fewer than 10,000 illegal aliens were apprehended crossing the southern border. Daily apprehensions, DHS officials said, are down 94 percent compared to the Biden administration. “Thanks to the strong leadership of President Trump, we have the most secure border in history,” Mullin said.

Stuff like this - real, tangible progress - is why I get so pissed off listening to all the whining from people who are either paid to sow discord or simply wish Trump were a legitimate strongman dictator. I remember 24 months ago, as I was busy polishing up my forecasts, how our country just simply couldn’t survive another four years of open borders. Now, the damn border has been sealed shut since just about 12:01 Eastern Standard Time, January 20, 2025.

President Trump can’t force the Senate to pass the SAVE America Act. We can’t get around the courts that keep spiking executive orders (including many on elections, too), but if birthright citizenship would have gotten past Amy Coney Barrett, we’d be building Trump statues in every city for saving us from demographic doom. However, if you mute and block all the right accounts and hunt the gold, anyone with common sense should see the administration is making important progress and fulfilling far more promises than they are being prevented from doing. Here are three of my favorites beyond the progress on the southern border:

I. Blue Collar Boom

In a development of significant electoral consequence given the weight of the Midwest in today’s elections, the Secretary of the Treasury (in 2025) noted the largest blue collar wage growth in almost 60 years, attributable to the aforementioned crackdown on illegal immigration and cheap labor, plus the America First approach to revitalizing manufacturing: