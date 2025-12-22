Author’s Note: I am going to break from the usual cycle this week. Engagement on this platform is much lower during major holidays, so unless something historic occurs, today’s post will be my last one until Friday, December 26. My family wishes you a Merry Christmas.

One of my worst, and most confusing, memories of the COVID-19 scam centers around everyone’s obsession with stockpiling toilet paper. That behavior offered a unique glance into how things would really be in the event of a Red Dawn scenario. I mean, we had local warlords creating toilet paper caches - imagine how it would be if people were truly afraid they wouldn’t be able to eat.

Today, when I think of toilet paper, or an alternate means of cleaning one’s rear end, I think of Integrity Counts, the 2021 book by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Yours truly took a shot between those covers, branded the standard “election denier” by a man who played one of the top roles in swindling the 2020 election away from President Trump and steering it toward a political retread with no accomplishments that failed to run a legitimate campaign.

I should remind you that damn near everything I have revealed from my investigation of the 2020 election has been brought to light and confirmed since I began pushing my findings out five years ago:

Minnesota uses its vast fraud networks to traffic ballots throughout the Twin Cities

Michigan operates substantial voter registration fraud rings

Arizona, with three-quarters of the statewide vote coming through the mail, has extensive corruption throughout the state - including in rural counties like Yuma

Pennsylvania’s passage of Act 77 (2019) has carpeted the Keystone State with hundreds of thousands of predominantly Democrat ballots that would have otherwise never been voted

Oh, and…

There is no way in hell Joe Biden should have carried Georgia’s 16 electoral votes in 2020. Georgia has been in the news for the last week over Fulton County’s admission of election rigging from that year’s race, which we have been told a million times was not only fair, but fairer than any election ever because the Democrat won.

In fact, Georgia was in the bag for Trump at bedtime on November 3, 2020 - with a giant lead of more than 7 points in line with where the Atlanta Journal-Constitution saw the race in September. My belief, which may be verified as investigations into 2020 continue, is that the effort to flip Georgia, which was awash in mail-in ballot fraud, picked up steam once it became clear Trump would barely hold North Carolina (Trump +1.3%) and its 15 electoral votes. Georgia in Trump’s column would have put him at 248 electoral votes, needing just Arizona and any other state to win.

Ripping Georgia out of the mix, instead of North Carolina, meant Trump could have carried Pennsylvania and Michigan (or Pennsylvania and Arizona) and still lost. Raffensperger knew Georgia was going to Trump until someone gave him the orders to execute the steal. I have documented this in my forthcoming book, The American War on Election Corruption, which will bury whatever remains of his miserable political career. Raffensperger went on The Today Show on the morning of November 4, and: