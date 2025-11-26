Many of President Trump’s most significant accomplishments in the first year of his second term have addressed problems existing outside the borders of the United States; as such, many of his critics on the right have suggested this foreign focus detracts from his most important campaign promise - which is to Make America Great Again. This draws fire from those who will suggest anything to do with any nation has a trickle-down impact helping resolve issues in America, and they are sometimes right.

Today, I’m going to look under the hood as we are closer to peace in the Russo-Ukrainian War than we have been at any time since Russia invaded in February 2022. In my “Ten Bold Predictions for 2025” article, published on New Year’s Day, I predicted the end of the Russo-Ukrainian War, along with Israel’s offensive in Gaza. I had no way of knowing Trump would have to deal with a quick war between Israel and Iran in June. Here is what I wrote, with my prediction out of order:

Trump’s first term is well known for not embroiling the country in any new wars, fulfilling the words of Christ in Matthew 5:9: Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God. Since he left office, the world of war and peace has taken a turn for worse. Biden’s catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan left behind untold billions of equipment and weaponry for use by warlords and terror elements, which will further destabilize nations our country spent years supposedly trying to pacify and turn over to local police and defense forces. The Middle East continues to spiral, with Israel on offense and regional nations on high alert for any continued fallout from the ongoing conflict in Gaza. In Eastern Europe, the land war between Russia and Ukraine continues, giving the world an unfortunate glimpse into modern warfare and distracting the West while China asserts its dominance everywhere in the world, by air, land, and sea. Given that world leaders were already inquiring of and visiting Trump before the election, it seems he is expected to be a voice of negotiation and peace. I believe, just as Trump attempted to open diplomatic channels with North Korea, that Trump will turn his attention to both the Middle East and Eastern Europe to broker ceasefires. My guess is that he will find his first success in Eastern Europe and bring the fighting in Ukraine to a halt.

Ten Bold Predictions for 2025 Capt. Seth Keshel · Jan 1 In what has been an annual exercise in forecasting accountability, which is much needed for many prominent prognosticators, it is now time for me to roll out my Ten Bold Predictions for 2025. Read full story

I have a little over a month to be proven correct for the 2025 year and am hoping for the best. Once this deal is done, it is full steam ahead for domestic reform and a shot at having positive political outcomes in 2026 on the home front, which are both desperately needed to maintain a long-term position of strength from which we can roll back significant damage from the onslaught of globalism that has ravaged decades of American self-governance.

As of last night, President Trump claims tremendous progress is being made to resolve the war. This represents improvement from last week, when the original 28-point peace plan went out, only to be shredded by Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine on the grounds of ceding too much territory, capitulating to Russia, and being left defenseless due to the required troop drawdowns presented in the plan.

Despite modern technology on both sides and sophisticated surveillance capabilities, the war has drawn on like World War I, with battle lines changing by mere inches daily and casualties mounting at an alarming rate. Ukraine’s ranks are in shambles, and they are having to do everything to keep companies stocked at bare minimum levels. The Russians are slowly winning a war of attrition with their much larger population, but citizens of both nations are growing tired of the unending conflict.

Now is the time, one might think.

What are the most positive impacts for us here at home if this war gets sent into the dustbin of history?

1) Easing of Global Tensions

I am not as bullish about how suddenly the good and generous government of the United States will redirect aid being sent overseas to deal with the Russo-Ukrainian War toward Americans; after all, we print money without end, so what is stopping them now? That’s not why this point is here.