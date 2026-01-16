With recent lawsuits filed against Arizona and Connecticut on the books, the Department of Justice has now sued 23 states and Washington, D.C., for failing to produce full voter registration lists. Call me crazy, but I am drawing a blank in trying to understand exactly how a state claiming to run fair elections would struggle to submit something as simple as a voter list…

Unless, of course, the list is known to be full of dead, illegal, or otherwise ineligible voters.

The refusals by these states to comply with a simple request (legal demand) have led many to understand exactly how the puzzle pieces fit together, including our very own White House:

Stephen Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy, spelled it out clearly after a corrupt Biden judge ruled on behalf of Oregon to cover up its fraudulent electoral system.

Load

Harvest

Cover it up

I have taken plenty of heat from my own side for doing exactly what I did when I was an Army officer. I did not choose to specialize in SIGINT, HUMINT, or any other -INT, and remained in my career track of 35D - All Source Intelligence Officer. I prefer to cast a wide net in my analyses, and therefore do not confine myself to believing elections are rigged in any one way. I know a few people who are wide awake to mail-in ballot fraud (check out Dr. John Lott’s master class on worldwide mail ballot fraud), and way too many people who are obsessed with theories about computerized election fraud; I don’t know very many who want to boil it down to the basics:

Voter registration fraud is the foundation of election corruption.