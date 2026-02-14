On December 8, I was naive and felt like since I was done with my initial manuscript, the process of getting The American War on Election Corruption must be nearing the finish line. You can read my preview written on that date here. Last month I gave a sneak peek showing the acclaim section, and the words of various endorsers:

The edited file had come back shortly before I published the acclaim section - it was covered in reviewer marks, red lines, and comments designed to make sure we had all our bases covered. Then came the audio recording, which took me about 18 hours, partly because we lost 5 hours of audio due to corrupted files. But now, we are in final approach; simply put, publishing a book is strenuous work, and I’m thankful Post Hill Press has so much experience on the job.

The video attached in this post is the work of Paul Fleuret, who has made excellent content for me for four years and helped me make my research and findings come to life. Newt Gingrich, who authored the foreword to my book, also recorded his own audio for the Audible version. Paul took his voice and ran it throughout this incredible trailer building anticipation for the March 5 release. I am grateful the Speaker lent his skills to this project and for his assistance in making this work go big.

To my subscribers - thank you for sticking with me; I hope you’ll buy this book because I want it to go big enough that it lands in the homes of the laypeople too unwilling to fight back, like we are seeing all across the country in places like Indiana and Virginia. I am happy to sign them for you at various events or book tour stops, and can even do so if you cover the cost of postage. For those of you who prefer to listen, you should be able to download the audiobook on that same day - March 5.

For now, enjoy the beautiful video.

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.