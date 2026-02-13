Rachel and I know a lady named Heather Lappin. She’s a solid person who has forged a successful career in law enforcement, and despite her political engagement, keeps a low profile. I haven’t known her to be a “me, me, me” type. In fact, if you’re not from Tucson, there’s a good chance you’ve never heard of her.

Look what Heather almost did:

With nearly a half-million ballots counted, Heather came within 482 votes of becoming the first female sheriff in Arizona history. So much for progressivism, feminism, or whatever other isms leftists want to throw around. You may also connect the name Nanos to the pathetic efforts to find Nancy Guthrie, because it was the Pima County Sheriff’s Office on the job when the news first broke.

President Trump lost Pima County by 15.1%, so Lappin getting as close as she did was an incredible performance in its own right. When we were perhaps just one week into the ballot count, the race was even tighter, down to a margin of just dozens of ballots. I told Rachel, who had just been reelected, “there’s no way they let her win it.”

This was an assessment based on the fact that the Pima County Recorder, Gabriella Cazares-Kelly, is a corrupt activist posing as a county official. Rachel ran headlong into proof the county is knee-deep in mail-in ballot fraud, and I wrote about it in real time:

Because the life cycle of this ballot may give us a blueprint for what fuels the fraud-by-mail system, with or without the help of the United States Postal Service, which, through its union, supports Democrat candidates far and wide: · A voter moves out of a county or state and files a change of address with the USPS. In the case of Rachel’s constituents, this was filed on September 18. · The USPS updates the change of address in an internal database. · Corrupt recorders may have access to this database, whether via spoon-fed or indirect means, which may or may not implicate the USPS. · Someone at the recorder’s office may case the database for registrations that will not, by default, be voting in the county in the coming election because they are no longer associated with someone who lives in the county. The trick is to ensure they aren’t removed from the registration list in a timely manner.

But I must be the racist for not trusting the Pima Recorder, even though she’s got a totally aboveboard reputation (sarcasm intended) for being immune to the loyalty demands of wokeness:

Pima County, pound for pound, is just as corrupt as Maricopa County. The Grijalva crime family has embedded itself here for decades thanks to this well-known fact. If you want to know just how bad things were in Pima County in the 2020 quasi election, watch here. There were, quite clearly, far more fake ballots than would have made up the margin statewide for Trump even if nothing changed about Maricopa County.

But I’m not so sure Kristi Noem’s visit to Phoenix today has anything to do with what should happen in Pima County. Most people, thanks to folks like John Solomon, do think war drums on beating for a Fulton-style raid against the Arizona election cartel. From the looks of things, the local corrupt officials are on high alert, as well: