Author’s Note: Captain K wishes every veteran and veteran family a happy and meaningful Veterans Day. I come from a long line of military veterans and, as I’m sure you are aware, am a veteran myself. The photo below was taken just a few minutes before I was promoted to Captain in 2011, and less than a month after I returned from serving in Afghanistan.

I. From the Power Position

It’s trending on X this morning: Arizona State Representative Cody Reim, who represents Legislative District 3 and served with Rachel in this past legislative session, is calling for an expanded audit of his election results and associated materials.

Many of my readers found this newsletter directly because of my efforts to expose the corruption of elections, and I even wrote a bestselling book about that very topic; yet, because I’ve learned the valuable lessons about how to handle election integrity matters in the court of public opinion, many people have spent the last week trashing me for not abandoning my methodology or applying the lessons learned from observing the many stolen races our country has suffered since the 2020 election.

I even had to write a long piece explaining my views on last week’s results from Texas so people can understand exactly why we have been failing to get the transparency needed to either affirm or disaffirm election returns:

Since You Asked Me About Texas* Capt. Seth Keshel · Nov 9 A lot of you reading my newsletter know I got my public start in the aftermath of the 2020 election. For years, I traveled the country providing statistical proof of cheating (some of it legalized) that impacted the distribution of electoral votes favoring Joe Biden’s rise to the White House. President Trump magnified my work, and I even wrote Read full story

Here is where Reim nails it. He is not alleging fraud, misconduct, or any other behaviors associated with election rigging. He not only won, but won bigly:

Arizona elects two representatives per state House district; Reim and George Khalaf both won. No Democrat was within 17,143 votes (or ballots, in the case of Arizona) of Reim’s leading total. Reim’s request does not come from the perceived position of “sore loser,” which is a label applied to every Republican who has a race blatantly stolen. I am confident Secretary Fontes and others in his gaggle of Democrats will read this, and even I am not alleging fraud in Reim’s district - which of course voted for all statewide offices and other ballot measures.

This measure of accountability should be exactly what functioning societies built on public trust do. Reim, in his detailed request, asks for the following:

The request comes after widespread shock over 2026 midterm returns and associated concerns, both inside and outside of Arizona, over the trustworthiness of American elections. Anyone ignoring his request turns immediately suspect for not wanting to look into a case presented with zero sour grapes and only risk for the candidate proposing it.

In not insisting on investigating election returns when our candidates win, we have relegated all election integrity efforts to people who are immediately perceived as sore losers by the 80% of people who don’t religiously follow politics. There was ample opportunity to pursue the corruption of the 2024 election, especially in down ballot Senate and House races, but because Trump won, everyone slammed the hood, said “good enough,” and kicked the can down the road until 2026.

The left understands how to do business from a position of power. Reim shows it for once on the right.

II. Not My Illegals, Your Illegals

Before advancing further, watch this video: