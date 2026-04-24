Today’s piece is going to stir up controversy, so consider this my one and only warning. It does not come from a Turning Point USA hater; if you want to read opinions like that, you will find no shortage of them on X. I consider TPUSA a vital outlet to the cause of conservative politics, and cannot imagine the difficulty associated with picking up the pieces since September 10 of last year. Still, facts are facts, research is research, and the online spat I was involved in yesterday should facilitate an important discussion.

Where is the breaking point on mail-in ballots?

Since the release of The American War on Election Corruption (please buy and/or review today), I have resumed my use of X. I hate it, think it is toxic and filled with way more horrible people than any platform other than Bluesky, and have seen many people mentally crack using the platform while being spoon-fed its algorithms - but alas, it is where the world meets to talk shop. One of my most viral posts ever, with over 900,000 views as of this morning, refers to the mail-in ballot Tuesday night in Virginia:

Yesterday, I checked the engagement on the post, and noticed that Turning Point USA “strategist” R.C. Maxwell quoted my post and commented as follows:

This response by such a large account warranted this response:

The following screenshot captures the last reasonable exchange before Maxwell resorted to ad-hominem attacks, anointed himself an inspirational source contrasted with my “nihilism” and marketing of a “$20 paperback”:

You can read the entire exchange under this post. Not lost on me is the irony of attacking another man committed to defeating the left for how he makes a living, while collecting what is likely a nice check from one of the most well-funded organizations around. Rather than spend all day arguing with a know-it-all, I am sending a gift by way of my other half, the Honorable Rep. Rachel Keshel, via her AZGOP colleagues who know Maxwell. Don’t ever say I’m not generous:

What’s The Point Here?

Maxwell summoned Tyler Bowyer and Cliff Maloney in his initial comment; I know both of them, and as far as I know, am not on either man’s shit list (at least not yet). I’ve had this conversation with both of them, and no one has ever been able to effectively silo me into a camp of “don’t play the game.” I quite literally crafted a perfect electoral map predicting a 312-226 map based on exactly what my five plus years of research into the topic of modern election rigging told me - and it still matters today.

Here is a simple reality pertinent to 2026: