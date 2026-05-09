Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

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Paul Seth Calem's avatar
Paul Seth Calem
6hEdited

Regarding Pennsylvania, keep in mind that the Primary is May 19, and in Philadelphia for sure, and maybe a few other counties, it is almost impossible to elect Republicans for local government positions in a general election, so as the Primary approaches some people will register as Democrat in order to vote in the Democrat primary for their preferred candidate for city or county positions. Possibly this is affecting the registration numbers in Philadelphia.

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John Schmidt's avatar
John Schmidt
9h

I think a successful resolution to the war with Iran is key to GOP hopes in New Hampshire. For Nevada, we need to do more Federalization of the California oil infrastructure (refineries and pipelines) to help lower gas prices in Nevada. Most people don't realize how much of prisoner Nevada is to California's crazy energy policies, but it is. If we can provide relief at the pump in Nevada, that would help across all of the key demographics that Republicans need to win to do well in the State.

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