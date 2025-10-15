A man’s wisdom can truly mature once he realizes he isn’t right about everything and may be flying blind as to how things really are. I learned this lesson the hard way as a young Army officer stationed in remote Alaska as the 2012 election cycle unfolded. When I’m telling you almost everyone shared my views on the Obama administration, I mean it. There was one fellow Captain in command of one of the Squadron’s troops (equivalent to a company) who very outwardly backed Obama for reelection, all the way down to vehicle stickers, and despite his competence in uniform, his fellow officers gave the side-eye when the conversation came up. We thought he was out of his mind.

Election Day came and went, and Obama was reelected with a popular vote majority and 332 electoral votes, losing ground from 2008 but still commanding the most important battleground states, such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Florida, Ohio, and Iowa. Read that list of states again to remember just how far the Trump revolution has come in bringing parity to the national election calculus. Don’t let this error in judgment impact how you may view my work today, because this was four years before I figured out how to properly analyze voter registration by party and combine those findings with historical precedent to make accurate assessments of our political terrain. I was going on gut instinct, and because my circle of peers, Army officers, overwhelmingly shared my opinion, surely Mitt Romney was going to make Obama a one-term president.

The situation above is called fallacy of consensus. It’s what left-wingers have done for the past decade in underestimating Trump’s true chances of victory twice (or three times) because their close-knit network of mentally unstable lemmings led to the edge of their mental cliffs by liars in the mainstream media and online all agree “Trump is Hitler,” or the next latest and greatest emotional plea to the country to vote for their mindless candidates who promise to dig us deeper into obscurity if handed the keys to power. You can tell I’m cured from fallacy of consensus by the way I still view the 2026 midterms as a crapshoot that shouldn’t be closely predicted until we see the whites of their eyes.

Before I dig deep into today’s subject matter, I must also confess to you that I am temporarily a paying subscriber to The New York Times online. I am using it to source some content, like Trump’s huge lead on November 4, 2020, in Pennsylvania, in my forthcoming book The American War on Election Corruption, expected out in March 2026. I’m essentially doing what I’ve done for years now in using their own data against them to make my points. Yesterday, I noticed America’s most overrated mayor, Pete Buttigieg, penned an editorial that could have been written from the inside of any coffee shop in Martha’s Vineyard.

“Pete Buttigieg on Rebuilding America After Trump,” is a befuddling read, especially since the content comes from a Biden cabinet official who presumably dealt with real issues facing working Americans as transportation secretary. The very first quote from Mayor Pete is perhaps the only one I agree with:

Sooner or later, one day Donald Trump will not be active in American politics. And the sooner we spend our energy thinking about what to do next, I actually think the sooner that day will come.

The reason I agree with his statement is Republicans spent every ounce of energy criticizing Obama and going after threads of his past that, even if true, had no impact on the path of destruction he was carving. We all thought people would vote for Romney just because we didn’t like Obama, but as Trump showed America, voting for someone is much more powerful than voting against the other. No one really wanted Romney, just as tens of millions who voted for Kamala Harris didn’t vote for her – they were just trying to stop Trump.

I will break down a few segments of this interview considering what Buttigieg and his interviewer have to say or are leaning into:

Is It Trump’s Fault? #1

Ah yes, the fallback to tone, optimism, rainbows, and butterflies. Just like when Trump inaugurated this year, how his tone was supposedly dark and pessimistic because it focused on immediate action rather than platitudes. Pete, the reasons President Trump tells the story about crime and violence, or the country being ripped off, are simple. Thanks to three decades of maladministration, the borders have overflowed to the tune of tens of millions of illegal aliens and their children living here. There are entire portions of cities uninhabitable by working-class Americans thanks to the chaotic conditions brought about by these horrendous failures to do the most basic task of any government – guarantee the security of the people. Look at Aurora, Colorado, Chicago, Illinois, and any other blue hellhole that prioritizes the interests of foreigners over citizens.

Pete hails himself as some sort of moderate voice because he’s from the Midwest, so you would think he would understand first-hand the damage brought about by reckless trade policy that created the term “Rust Belt,” which is not a term of endearment. It reflects the damage done to working-class areas of New York, Pennsylvania, and the rest of the Midwest extending through southern Illinois in which our jobs were sent overseas and our working people were cast overboard.

How do you expect people left to the mercy of cartels and the globalization of the American economy to react?

Is It Trumps Fault? #2