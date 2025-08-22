There are two major things that happen to a man’s daily routine when he makes political observation his full-time occupation.

First, there can be no more running from bad news, and if you’re honest, you march to a steady, predictable beat that assesses breaking or developing stories honestly and fairly. You must constantly monitor world events, understand markets, skim interviews and data, and constantly view insights from an analytical lens in context of history. Perhaps more critical is the personal capacity to break from the groupthink of your own side when merited.

Second, and perhaps most importantly, you learn to take news in stride, no matter if it is good or bad. The good news is never as impactful for your cause as you may hope, and the bad news is never as bad as it may seem. We’ve all heard a thousand times how one major party or the other is headed for the dustbin of history, only for it to come roaring back with a new figure at the helm or because of the self-inflicted wounds the other party sustains. A steady voice is far more valuable than one that hits on a few outrage pieces and is otherwise cast off into the information wilderness.

The 24/7 information cycle has made it impossible for our brains to properly digest news and assess the world stage clearly. Just two months ago, a ceasefire between Iran and Israel took place when some were looking to drag the U.S. into a regional conflict, which could have turned into a world war. It seems like it was two decades ago, and that news was quickly washed away by a wave of “what ifs” and “if onlys,” including the climax of the Musk-Trump feud in which the former stomped off after the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act to form the America Party.

Immediately, my inbox was filled with concern over how it would impact the rest of Trump’s term, the future of the Republican Party should it continue in a Trumpian direction, and more immediately, the 2026 midterms. That led me to author a piece dubbed, “How Screwed is the GOP Thanks to Elon Musk’s New Party?”

MUSK’S ATTEMPT TO SHAKE THE MAGA TREE

One of the first things that told me Musk’s power play wouldn’t get off the ground is that it immediately started attracting utter scoundrels who think they have sway with real, working people under a thin veneer of bipartisanship, who are genuinely viewed as out-of-touch fools. When is the last time you sat around the table over beer and poker talking about how Anthony Scaramucci changed the way you think? On the other hand, Mark Cuban has done notable things in the world of business, but he isn’t viewed as someone who resonates with rank and file Americans. Those were two of the prominent people lining up behind Musk, not the union chiefs, border security advocates, or evangelical groups an upstart party would need to shatter the regional appeal of the Republican Party.