Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Marshall's avatar
Mark Marshall
Jan 2

You are perhaps too kind to put NM at marginal concern for election integrity. That corrupt state is about as good at elections as they are at roads - not good.

(Seriously, the same highway at the Texas-NM border is completely different considering what side of the border you are on. When go between the two states I've learned to do so on the Texas highways as much as feasible. That makes the drive so much quicker and pleasant.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Capt. Seth Keshel and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Capt. Seth Keshel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture