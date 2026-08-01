Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

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Steven B Spray's avatar
Steven B Spray
4h

Lucky guys figure out a way to marry above their pay grade. Congrats

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Phyllis Risdon's avatar
Phyllis Risdon
4h

Keeping you both in my prayers.

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