Over the past three years, I’ve had a front row seat to the daily ins and outs of the Arizona legislature under a Democrat governor who won’t sign any meaningful legislation. That GOP majority, as frustrating as it can be sometimes, is all that stands between an Arizona promising to turn into the next Florida (given enough time) and an Arizona threatening to be the next Colorado. Colorado, even after it started showing its blue stripes, was competitive for about a decade before plunging off the deep end.

Rachel and I got married in 2024, and in that year, she was reelected to her seat in the State House of Representatives, Legislative District 17, for a second term alongside President Trump’s victory in the state. You can read her legislative profile here. As you can tell by the photo above, I far out-kicked my coverage when I tricked her into taking me in after my years sojourning about the country. She’s not just another phony - here is a little proof:

The photo above is of her accepting her award as 2026 “Champion of Liberty” from The Republican Liberty Caucus of Arizona. It was based on her actual voting record in the legislature, not on platitudes and social media swipes. Rachel is a champion for free and fair elections and has also taken an active role in family court reform, pushing back against judicial corruption and being a voice for so many harmed by a system that seems to lack accountability at any level.

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She never wanted to be a full-time “politician,” and she basically threatens to kick my ass when I throw her under the bus and tell someone what she does in the spring, and in the margins throughout the year. She’s following through on that promise, and has announced that this run will be her last for this seat (even though she could run again in 2028 before being forced to switch chambers or quit entirely). She’s not going away, and we have a plan we will announce it in due time…

But for now, we have to fend off a very aggressive Democrat Party. Each district has two seats, and in 2024, the Democrats managed to snatch one of them from Rachel’s previous GOP seat mate. They are ready to spend millions to knock out Rachel and her new running mate, John Winchester, and possess both seats in LD17 now that primaries are over and the ticket is set in what is thought to be one of the most critical districts in the state. This is the only article I’m going to be writing about what you can do to support her, so here goes:

At minimum, your prayerful support of Rachel is greatly appreciated. She’s a real-life regular American citizen that felt led to run, and she won. She’s up against a lot here, including every attack imaginable from those who want to ruin this state.

Please consider donating to her campaign. Even if it’s a small amount, there will be tens of thousands of you reading this article. Every bit helps and will be used with precision in target areas.

If you’re willing to donate, please do so at donatetorachel.com

We are looking to finish strong, and I’m very proud of Rachel. Thank you all for being loyal readers of this newsletter. Victory is the only way!

Seth Keshel, MBA, a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran, is the author of The American War on Election Corruption. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.