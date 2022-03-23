Any realistic list of proposed changes considers the impact one point has upon another. In this case, a call to practically ban early voting will certainly be met with complaints, mostly from the left, of impossibly long voting lines intended to suppress minority turnout. Like any political topic, the left and the corrupt in power seek to twist everything into a state of racial or emotional chaos, as they do with immigration when they make it about race and color instead of the economic and law and order issue it truly is.

We need to cut down on the size of our voting precincts if we are to realistically consider cutting out early voting. You may recall that early voting opens the possibility for organized fraud (like drive through voting lanes in major cities), but also the potential for unethical actors to peek in on what the tallies are leading into Election Day.